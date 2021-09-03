I Can't Stop Talking About This $8 Product That Makes Cleaning the Toilet Ridiculously Easy
Even if you enjoy cleaning up around the house, there's likely one household chore that you dread the most. For me, that's cleaning the toilet. And I'm not the only one with an aversion to sanitizing the bathroom. It's the least popular chore among Americans (in a three-way tie with doing the laundry and washing the dishes), according to a recent study.
Nevertheless, it's an important chore that shouldn't be ignored. So if you, like me, can't stand scrubbing the toilet bowl, allow me to introduce you to the best toilet cleaning product I've found. Meet the Toilet Wand cleaning kit from Clorox.
The cleaning system comes with a wand, a discreet caddy, and six cleaning heads. To use, just click one of the Clorox disinfectant-packed heads that stack in the caddy onto the wand. Then, use the wand to scrub the toilet bowl clean from a comfortable distance.
The cleaning heads are preloaded with Clorox cleaner advertised to kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria. They also have a unique hexagon shape that can clean hard-to-reach places in the toilet bowl, like under the rim. Without much elbow grease, the cleaning pads will erase rust, calcium, and lime stains in a snap.
Unlike traditional toilet brushes that are hard to keep clean after use, these sponges are disposable. When you're done, use the button on the wand to release the head into the trash hands-free. Just be sure to restock the cleaning pads when you're running low.
To buy: $8 (was $12); amazon.com.
Overall, this system makes cleaning the toilet easier and far less unappealing. I find myself tackling the chore more often than I used to. I'm certain this is because of my new gadget, and my thoughts are echoed by tens of thousands of shoppers who've given the cleaning kit a five-star rating on Amazon.
"I'm always looking for things that make cleaning our house quicker and easier, and decided to try this out to replace our gross, always-wet toilet brush and holder," one customer wrote. "I used it for the first time today, and it probably took half the time that scrubbing with my old toilet brush did."
One reviewer liked how the wand cleaned their toilet so much that they bought a second one to use in the shower. "So glad I bought this! No more nasty toilet brush," they said, adding that "it works so well for cleaning your shower walls."
If you're ready to throw away your old toilet brush once and for all, order this cleaning kit from Amazon today. Psst: 33 percent off right now!