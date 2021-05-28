The Best Shower Curtain Liners for Every Bathroom—Starting at $7
Purchasing a shower curtain liner can feel like an afterthought. It's often something to check off your to-do list when you first move into a new place. But putting some consideration into finding the best shower curtain liner from the start can stop you from needlessly replacing yours frequently.
Your basic options include plastic shower curtain liners and fabric shower curtain liners. The benefits of a plastic liner are that they're waterproof, affordable, and easy to wipe clean. However, you'll likely have to replace a plastic liner every once in a while as it collects mildew and grime.
Fabric liners are typically made of polyester, offer a more stylish look, and can be washed so they stay fresh and clean over longer periods of time. You can even find two-in-one fabric options that can do the job of both a liner and a traditional curtain. The downside here is that fabric shower curtain liners can't repel water like plastic ones do, and they may cost you more to buy upfront.
There are pros and cons to both options, but there are plenty of plastic and fabric shower curtain liners to choose from. To help you find the one that's right for you, we scoured thousands of reviews and found eight of the best shower curtain liners available from Amazon and Wayfair right now.
Best-Rated: LiBa PEVA Bathroom Shower Stall Curtain Liner
Amazon’s best-selling shower curtain liner, this option from LiBa has amassed more than 100,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Needless to say, it’s a customer favorite. The liner is made of PEVA, a non-toxic material that repels water and dries quickly, which prevents mold and mildew. It also has rust-resistant metal grommets and heavy-duty magnets on the bottom to keep the curtain in place. “I’m shocked at how great this shower curtain is,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I’m five months in with this liner, and I’ve had no problems at all.”
Best Fabric: N&Y Home Fabric Shower Stall Curtain or Liner
If you prefer fabric shower curtain liners, this is one of the best. Machine-washable and water-repellent, the 100 percent polyester curtain works well and is easy to clean. It also comes with rust-proof grommets that are designed to last. These are just some of the reasons nearly 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. “I've finally found my dream shower curtain liner,” said a customer. “It keeps 100 percent of the water off my floor and dries quickly enough to help prevent mildew.”
Best Heavy-Duty: Barossa Design Soft Fabric Shower Liner or Curtain
This heavy-duty shower curtain is made with washable microfiber that feels soft to the touch, repels water, and dries quickly. It secures onto a curtain rod with rust-proof metal grommets and has a reinforced hem to prevent tears. Amazon shoppers say it looks and works better than most plastic options. “I am so impressed with this liner that I just ordered another one for my second bathroom. Water beads up nicely, and the bottom doesn't billow in during the shower,” according to one reviewer.
Best on Amazon: AmazonBasics Water Resistant Vinyl Shower Curtain Liner
Amazon’s choice for shower curtain liners, this vinyl option from AmazonBasics is affordable and effective. You can let the top-rated clear curtain stand alone or pair it with a decorative curtain. It’s made of heavyweight vinyl to keep it in place while hanging and has a reinforced top header for durability. “The grommets line up perfectly. The weight is enough to hold the curtain in place at the bottom without magnets,” one shopper said. “Best of all, without magnets on the bottom, there are no seams... to create mildew; the water just rolls off, unimpeded.”
Best Hookless Snap-On: Hookless Snap-In Shower Curtain Liner
There’s no need to worry about rusty grommets with this hookless shower curtain that has a snap-on liner. It easily slips onto curtain rods thanks to its flexible rings (no hooks or separate rings required). Then, you can snap on the liner to finish the installation process. The curtain will stay in place, wick water, and prevent splashing. It’s “simply the best short curtain ever,” a customer wrote. “I've had mine for over four years… It washes beautifully [and] hooks back up in two minutes, and being able to replace just the liner was great.”
Most Durable: BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner
This durable shower curtain measures 72-by-72 inches long and comes with three sturdy magnets to prevent the clear material from billowing. Made with non-toxic PEVA, the curtain will stay clean so long as it’s able to air dry after use. You can also wipe it down with a damp cloth as needed to keep it looking its best. Many Amazon reviewers confirm the curtain is long-lasting and durable. One even called it “the absolute best shower liner.”
Most Versatile: Symple Stuff Microban Microfiber Fabric Single Shower Curtain Liner
A two-in-one curtain, this liner works just as well with another decorative curtain as it does on its own. Magnetic weights keep it in place and rust-proof grommets prevent tears in the fabric. The polyester material is naturally mildew resistant since it repels water and dries quickly, but it’s also machine-washable for easy care. Hundreds of Wayfair shoppers gave it five-star reviews. “I love that it is washable fabric and it looks great as a liner or by itself,” one said.
Best Clear: AmazerBath Lightweight Shower Curtain Liner
This ultra-clear shower curtain liner is an affordable option that will get the job done. It comes with magnets to secure the lightweight material to a tub, and the PEVA liner is waterproof, so it will dry quickly without attracting mold and mildew. If you’re trying to make a small bathroom feel larger or brighter, this clear liner is just the thing. “It is the most clear shower curtain I have ever purchased and is perfect for us since there is only one light over the sink in our bathroom,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.