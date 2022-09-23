The 9 Best Cleaners for Glass Shower Doors of 2022

Here are our top picks for the best glass shower door cleaners, along with tips and useful information on how to choose a cleaner so your shower can stay squeaky clean.

Our top glass shower door cleaner recommendation is the Rejuvenate Scrub Free Soap Scum Remover , which is bleach-free, non-abrasive and can be used on a variety of surfaces with mild to medium levels of buildup, including hard water and soap scum.

"My rule of thumb in cleaning is: The simplest solutions will suffice in 70 to 80 percent of situations if you do them regularly. Glass shower doors are no different!" says Barton. While Barton prefers a vinegar-based DIY solution to clean her glass shower doors every week, she also uses a squeegee daily to prevent buildup. Once or twice a month she uses a commercial cleaner to get rid of heavy-duty hard water buildup and limescale.

To find the best cleaners for glass shower doors, we researched numerous top-rated products while considering factors such as application, formula, and function. We also spoke with Emma Barton, cleaning expert and founder of Steam Clean Queen , for tips on what to look for when buying the right cleaner for your glass shower doors.

Cleaning your glass shower doors is an essential step to keeping the entire bathroom fresh , especially considering how much grime, hard water, soap scum, mold, and mildew can accumulate over time. Glass shower door cleaners come in a variety of forms and functions, from sprays and sponges to water-repelling treatments, so we searched for the best ones to keep your shower spotless.

With or without your preferred spray cleaner, the Hiware All-Purpose Shower Squeegee quickly gets rid of water spots, limescale, soap scum, and other sources of buildup. This product can also be used on other surfaces like marble countertops and windows without leaving scratches or streaks. If you'd like your cleaning tools to blend in cohesively with your bathroom, look no further, as this squeegee comes in three sizes and four finishes to match perfectly with the rest of your now spotless bathroom and shower.

With its ergonomic design, rust resistance, cleaning power, and variety of sizes and finishes, the Hiware All-Purpose Shower Squeegee is our pick for the best squeegee . This squeegee features an evenly constructed blade that allows for a streak-free and squeak-free clean, and also comes with a set of waterproof adhesive hooks so you can store it inside or outside your shower.

Who it's for: People who want a durable squeegee for daily use.

Another thing to note about Rain-X Shower Door Water Repellent is that it is formulated for glass only, but even as the priciest product on our list, it works wonders as a protective shield. With just a little patience, proper ventilation, and carefully following the application instructions, your glass shower doors can stay free of hard water stains, soap scum, and other types of buildup commonly found in the shower. This pick also has a strong scent, so for those with fragrance sensitivities you may want to opt for another product.

A water-repellent coating is the ultimate way to prevent buildup on glass shower doors. The powerful and effective formula of Rain-X Shower Door Water Repellent makes it our top choice for the best water repellent product for glass shower doors. We recommend cleaning your shower doors before spraying the repellent (keep in mind that this is a protective coating and not a cleaner) and then using a squeegee after every shower to yield the best and most lasting results.

Who it isn't for: People who are looking for a daily cleaner.

Who it's for: People who want a protective and preventive coating for their glass shower doors.

The Invisible Shield Multi-Surface Cleaner contains hydrogen peroxide, which is a natural antimicrobial. For best results, spray the area thoroughly and wipe it with a microfiber cloth to leave your surface clean and polished. For heavier messes, spray thoroughly and massage the surface with a soft, non-scouring sponge before wiping with a dry cloth.

Glass shower doors aren't the only bathroom surface that collects grime, soap scum, and other residue. To keep your entire bathroom clean, we recommend Invisible Shield Multi-Surface Cleaner. This product is safe and effective to use on glass, ceramic, granite, marble, stainless steel, and more, since it not only cleans and controls odor, but also prevents and repels buildup.

Who it isn't for: People who want a specific formulation for each bathroom surface.

Who it's for: People who want one cleaner for every surface in their bathroom.

In addition to being an EPA Safer Choice Certified product, this cleaner is packaged in recyclable glass and 100 percent recycled paper, and can be paired with a reusable glass bottle. You can also receive a prepaid packaging label to send the concentrate and spray bottles to Grove Co. for them to recycle. While we love the lavender and thyme scent, this concentrate also comes in orange and rosemary, and in a free and clear scent-free formula for those with fragrance sensitivities.

The Grove Co. Daily Shower Cleaner Concentrate is our favorite daily glass shower door cleaner because it reduces buildup and gets rid of soap scum on shower surfaces with no rinsing or wiping required. It is also made with 89 percent plant-based ingredients, including essential oils and plant extracts, and does not contain harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, phosphates, or chlorine bleach.

Cleaning your glass shower doors daily is one of the best ways to prevent soap scum, hard water buildup, and other types of grime, but not every cleaner is formulated for everyday use.

CLR is one of Barton's most highly recommended brands, and most CLR products, including this cleaner, are EPA Safer Choice Certified , meaning they meet strict criteria for ingredients, packaging, performance, and more.

Depending on where you live, hard water buildup is nearly inevitable, especially on glass shower doors. When it comes to getting rid of hard water stains, we recommend CLR Pro Multi-Purpose Restroom Cleaner. This product is effective at removing soap scum, calcium, and grime, and is safe to use on a variety of surfaces including glass, ceramic, stainless steel, and granite. As a bonus, this cleaner is formulated without harsh chemicals.The non-abrasive formula clears hard water stains almost immediately and leaves behind a streak-free shine.

Who it isn't for: People who want a cleaner with a more abrasive or chemical formula.

Who it's for: People who live in areas with hard water and need an effective cleaner.

For the best results when using Clorox Plus Tilex Mold and Mildew Remover, spray until the surface is thoroughly wet, let sit for five minutes, and rinse. This cleaner requires minimal elbow grease and can even whiten tile and grout. Since this cleaner contains bleach, do not mix it with other chemicals containing ammonia, and make sure there is proper ventilation when using it.

Sometimes, despite the best cleaning efforts, mold and mildew can accumulate in the shower's humid environment. To best combat this issue, we recommend Clorox Plus Tilex Mold and Mildew Remover. Besides getting rid of stains and residue, this cleaner quickly kills mold, mildew, and common bacteria found in bathrooms, including Staph, Strep, and athlete's foot fungus. This cleaner is safe and effective to use on glass, grout, glazed and unglazed ceramic, vinyl shower curtains, ceramic, and plastic.

Who it's for: People who need a tough cleaner to get rid of mold and mildew.

To use this sponge, add water to the purple dots to activate the built-in cleaner. Use the sponge to scrub over hard water stains on shower glass, soap scum on the bathtub, and grime on tile and grout. Despite its fluffy texture, avoid using a Magic Eraser on delicate surfaces such as marble, granite, wood, and stainless steel.

Soap scum is a common and pesky residue that tends to build up on glass shower doors, and can be more difficult to scrub away than other shower grime. To cut through even stubborn soap scum, we picked the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Bath Scrub. Magic erasers come highly recommended by professional cleaners and are typically made with melamine foam—but this bath version is updated with Durafoam, making it soft yet abrasive enough to thoroughly clean surfaces like glass.

Who it isn't for: People who don't want to use a lot of elbow grease.

Who it's for: People who want an abrasive and fragrant cleaner to get rid of soap scum.

Ecos Bathroom Cleaner is a multifunctional cleaner that can be sprayed on nearly every surface of your bathroom, including glass doors, without the need for scrubbing or wiping, and is also great for daily use. In addition to its effectiveness at preventing soap scum, mildew, and mold, it's also powerful as a preventative that extends time between cleanings.

Previously known as Ecos Shower Cleaner, Ecos Bathroom Cleaner has a new look with the same great formula that has an A-rating from the EWG and is EPA Safer Choice Certified , making it our favorite eco-friendly glass shower door cleaner. As a bonus, all Ecos products are made in carbon-neutral zero waste factories using 100 percent renewable energy. This cleaner is formulated without dyes, parabens, phosphates, or other harsh chemicals and is naturally scented with aloe vera and tea tree oil, leaving an uplifting scent all around your shower.

Who it's for: People who want an effective cleaner that's EPA Safer Choice certified.

Barton also recommends Rejuvenate Soap Scum Remover for quickly cleaning mild to medium stains and freshening up your glass shower doors. Simply spray the product around your shower, let it sit for up to three minutes, and rinse with water or wipe it away with a damp microfiber cloth. Best of all, this cleaner can be used daily to prevent any major buildup that can become harder to clean down the road.

Rejuvenate Scrub Free Soap Scum Remover is our top choice for the best overall cleaner for glass shower doors for its bleach-free, fragrance-free, and non-abrasive formula that leaves a streak-free finish and gets rid of soap scum and hard water stains on contact. We also love its versatility since it's safe and effective to use on ceramic, tile, chrome, plastic, and natural stone. Although the label claims no scrubbing is required, it's best to scrub lightly with a scrubbing brush for heavy-duty messes.

Who it isn't for: People who have heavy-duty messes, or want a cleaner with fragrance.

Who it's for: People who want a non-abrasive cleaner for mild to medium shower stains and buildup.

Final Verdict

Our top pick for the best glass shower door cleaner is the Rejuvenate Scrub Free Soap Scum Remover for its impressive cleaning power and versatility, which allows you to use it across the entire bathroom. For those who want an eco-friendly cleaner with the same effectiveness, we recommend the Ecos Bathroom Cleaner.

And if you want to make daily cleaning both easy and effective, add the Hiware Shower Squeegee to your bathroom cleaning regimen. A quick sweep with this squeegee can prevent buildup, or you can combine it with the spray of your choice for an even deeper clean.

How to Shop for Glass Shower Door Cleaners Like a Pro

Application

According to Barton, most glass shower door cleaners will require rinsing after application, but others (usually ones with more natural formulas) can be sprayed and left to sit without any scrubbing, rinsing, or wiping required. If you prefer to clean on a semi-regular basis rather than a daily basis, it might be best to opt for a water-repellant option or heavy-duty cleaner to power through any grime that accumulates. For those who opt to clean every day, a milder cleaner or squeegee can do the trick—though most showers can benefit from a deep clean every now and then.

Make sure to follow application instructions carefully, especially with harsh cleaners. "A common mistake that many people make is using hot water to rinse off a shower cleaner," says Barton. "But if this cleaner has harsh chemicals like ammonia, the fumes can be a bit unpleasant to breathe in, so it's important to look at the ingredients and formula."

Formula

Barton recommends choosing cleaners with gentle ingredients, since harsh chemicals like bleach and ammonia can cause irritation in some people, especially when used in a bathroom without ventilation. Cleaners with milder ingredients are safe enough to use daily, while heavy-duty cleaners and water-repelling products are best for monthly or bi-monthly use.

To assess what type of formula is best suited to your bathroom, determine how frequently your shower gets used. For example, a guest bathroom with glass shower doors might benefit from a water repellent that can last months over a spray-and-go cleaner that is better suited for daily use.

Function

Most glass shower door cleaners work to get rid of residue and buildup such as hard water, soap, scum, and other grime. Some are disinfectants, which usually contain bleach, and others, like water-repellents, are protective treatments that prevent dangerous buildup like mold, mildew, and other bacteria. To choose the right cleaner for your glass shower, assess how often you use the shower, how frequently you clean, and any sensitivities to ingredients like bleach or ammonia.

Questions You Might Ask

How do you clean shower glass doors?

To use a spray cleaner, spray your glass shower doors thoroughly and either rinse, scrub, or wipe away depending on the product instructions. For water repellents, clean the doors before applying the product and then wipe thoroughly.

"At home, I use the squeegee after every single shower which doesn't take more than a minute," says Barton. "Work the entire surface by using fan-like, left-right-left movements, gliding from top to bottom, without lifting up the tool."

How often should you clean glass shower doors?

To keep your glass shower doors sparkling all year round, Barton recommends cleaning them daily, or at least every time you shower. Daily cleaning does not necessarily require any type of cleaning solution—a squeegee will suffice to keep your glass dry and streak-free.

"It really only takes a couple of days to make it a habit," says Barton. "As soon as you turn off the shower, wipe the glass on the inside of the shower with a daily cleaner if you'd like and a squeegee. Once you're out and have wrapped yourself in a towel, spare another minute to bring down all the water and condensation from the outer glass. The only difficult part is to persuade all family members to do the same!"

Can you use glass shower cleaners on other surfaces?

According to Barton, glass shower cleaners can technically be used on other surfaces, but they may not work in the way you might expect. Always check the label for instructions and spot test on an inconspicuous part of your shower or glass shower door to make sure.

"Most of these cleaners can even be used on ceramic or plastic surfaces and tiles, but that doesn't always mean it makes practical sense," she says. "Some might require rinsing so it's not the easiest or the most reasonable thing to do with a glass table top, for example."

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with nearly three years of experience writing lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, she spent hours researching cleaners for glass shower doors and reading customer reviews. She also interviewed Emma Barton, cleaning expert and founder of Steam Clean Queen, for expertise on the best products and how to pick them.