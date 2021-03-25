Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner Launched Plant-Based Cleaning Products—and They Smell Like High-End Candles

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has joined forces with media personality Kris Jenner and entrepreneur Emma Grede to create a new line of cleaning products, called Safely. The collection includes hand soap, sanitizer, hand cream, multi-surface cleanser, glass cleaner, and detergent, all packaged in adorable mint green reusable bottles. We chatted with the co-founders and tried out the collection for ourselves, even putting them to the test on grimy kitchen counters.

In response to the brand's launch, many have predictably pointed out that the celebs likely don't do as much of their own household cleaning as, well, the rest of us. But the lighthearted brand is clearly in on the joke, with tongue-in-cheek marketing images that include Teigen doing laundry while dressed in couture. Having been close for years, Jenner says that Teigen's sense of humor (she was even a judge on the comedy competition show Bring the Funny) was one of the reason she was excited to work with her on this collab. "It was such a pleasure, she brings so much fun and lightness," Jenner says about her friend-now-business-partner. To prove that the brand doesn't take itself too seriously, Safely released a slapstick video as part of its big reveal in which Teigen explains the reasoning behind the collection: "I want my own product line because, honestly, everyone has one already—I even have one," referring to Cravings, her cookware line.

Jokes aside, these products will seriously clean your home—and without harsh chemicals. One of the goals of the brand was to create cleaning products that are "safe to use around animals, around kids," Teigen explains. Which is important, since she reports she has "two of the cleanest toddlers on the planet" (yes, she says they even insist on using corn-on-the-cob holders when eating fried ribs so their hands don't get messy). In keeping with the goal to make cleaning safer, all of the products are free of ammonia, bleach, and parabens. And after testing them out on my kitchen counters, windows, and mirrors, I can assure you they work.

Clean Freak Kit, $52, getsafely.com.

The multi-surface cleaner managed to cut through the dried-on coffee drips I'd neglected to wipe away on my kitchen counter, while the glass cleaner cleared my cat's wet nose prints from the window without leaving any streaks. Even more important: the hand sanitizer didn't make my hands feel dry. "Nothing makes you want to change something more than using it 100 times per day. We fell quickly out of love with hand sanitizer," the duo explains. Their reenvisioning of the pandemic essential is less drying and smells much more luxe than the alcohol-scented sanitizer I've become used to over the past 12 months.

If you love luxury scented candles and wish your cleaning products smelled the same, then Safely deserves a spot in your cleaning caddy. The scent called "Rise" is a complex aroma with a hint of firewood, while the multi-purpose cleaning spray has a fresh lemongrass scent. For those of us who don't love scented products, be warned: these may not be the best option for you.