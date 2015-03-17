10 Brilliant Spring Cleaning Shortcuts

Using the long-bristle vacuum attachment, circle the top and bottom band of the lampshade to suck up dust without catching or disturbing the trim, says Lane. Then run the brush up and down the sides of the shade to clean the entire surface.



When it comes to wall art and framed mirrors, Reichert suggests pulling down pictures and running a microfiber cloth over the front and back of the frame as well as the wall.

Pro Tip: Never spritz glass cleaner directly on glass, she notes—moisture can seep behind the glass and ruin your photos or art. Instead, use a fine microfiber cloth to remove dust from glass or spray your solution directly on the cloth, then apply to clean the surface.