Amazon Shoppers Say This Pet Hair Remover Brush Is a ‘Must-Buy for Dog Owners’

Those of us with pets love having our furry friends around, but that doesn’t mean we want their fur to live on every surface in our homes. If you have a dog or cat that sheds, you know the struggle of trying to keep your sofa, carpets, and clothing hair-free. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a solution: the Brellavi Pet Hair Remover Brush Kit.
With one travel-sized brush, one standard-sized brush, and a self-cleaning base, this pet hair remover set makes it easy to remove fur from carpets, linens, furniture, pillows, car seats, and clothing. To use, all you have to do is find the white arrow on the upper handle of the brush. Following the direction it indicates, run the brush along the hair-covered surface. Once the brush fills up with fur and dust, dip it into the included base, and it will come out clean.
“This product does an amazing job of picking up fur and hair,” one reviewer wrote. “My sofa looks like I just vacuumed it when I use this product. I also love that it’s contained in a case instead of having an ugly sticky roller sitting around with hair stuck to it.”
Many reviewers also mentioned that this pet hair remover brush replaces the need for a lint roller, reducing the amount of waste they produce. “This has replaced the Costco pack of lint rollers. It’s eco-friendly and effective,” a reviewer wrote.
Another shopper mentioned this brush works just as well on clothing as it does on fabric and furniture. “I can get all of the pet hair off of my clothes in just a few swipes. I also love that it comes with a travel size which is perfect for taking on the go or leaving in the car.”
If your pet sheds, don’t let their fur take over your home and your life. In just a few minutes, this pet hair remover brush will rid your home and clothing of lint and fur. As one reviewer wrote, it’s a “must-buy for dog owners.” Shop the kit below.