Amazon Shoppers Say This Pet Hair Remover Brush Is a ‘Must-Buy for Dog Owners’

With one travel-sized brush, one standard-sized brush, and a self-cleaning base, this pet hair remover set makes it easy to remove fur from carpets, linens, furniture, pillows, car seats, and clothing. To use, all you have to do is find the white arrow on the upper handle of the brush. Following the direction it indicates, run the brush along the hair-covered surface. Once the brush fills up with fur and dust, dip it into the included base, and it will come out clean.