The Before-and-After Photos for This $30 ‘Life-Changing’ Bissell Steam Cleaner Are Wildly Impressive

Spring cleaning season is just around the corner, and if there's one tool that will make it easier and quicker, Amazon reviewers say it's this $30 find.
Bissell's popular handheld steam cleaner, the Steam Shot, is easy to maneuver, incredibly versatile, and capable of sanitizing all kinds of surfaces without scrubbing or harsh chemicals. Over 3,800 shoppers have given the "life-changing" tool a five-star rating, and it continues to win over shoppers. In fact, it's Amazon's best-selling steam cleaner overall, and this week, it moved to the top of Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, with sales soaring by 140 percent.
The powerful steamer can be used on almost anything: bathroom tile, microwaves, stovetops, shower doors, fireplaces, car interiors (and exteriors), upholstered furniture, and even hard-to-clean items like stuffed animals. The nifty find uses hot water and pressure to blast away dirt, grime, stains, mold, and mildew while killing germs—no tough scrubbing, chemicals, or cleaning solutions necessary. Plus, it comes with an array of accessories, including a scraper and a grout brush, that make it even more effective. Given its incredible versatility, it's no wonder it's a hit with shoppers.
"I don't know how I've lived without," one reviewer wrote. "I've been cleaning everything in my entire house for two days now. This thing has made some older items clean up like new. And the crevices it can clean—that would take time and patience—it does in a jiffy. I love it so much I bought one for a dear friend."
"I couldn't wait to use it, and then I couldn't stop," one reviewer wrote. "Stains I had scrubbed and used cleaners on that never really got clean suddenly disappeared! I've used it in the shower, on tile floors, in corners of the bathrooms and kitchen, but the microwave blew me away. A couple of shots and it was like a brand new microwave. And I only wiped it out with a paper towel—no scrubbing necessary and no harsh fumes!"
If you're not yet convinced that you'll use the sanitizing steamer, just take a look at the before-and-after images shared by Amazon reviewers. The Prime-eligible cleaner has worked wonders on greasy kitchen appliances, refreshed mold-covered bathrooms, and made dirty grout look brand new. The only thing left for you to decide is what you'll clean first.