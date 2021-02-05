I Tried Bissell’s Little Green Carpet Cleaner, and It Completely Rocked My World

Last August, I moved from one tiny apartment to another. As my scenery changed, I remained unsure of how to thoroughly clean my rugs without investing in a standard carpet cleaner, most of which cost hundreds of dollars and require at least a few square feet for storage.
Little did I know I'd find my solution on TikTok, of all places. As soon as I watched a viral video about Bissell's Little Green, a pint-sized multipurpose cleaner, I knew it was exactly what my small space needed.
Bissell sent me the device to test for free, but believe me when I say I would have shelled out $110 for one earlier had I known all it was capable of. The Little Green is a true jack of all trades, equipped with everything you need to clean carpets, area rugs, and other upholstered surfaces. Not only is its price fairly accessible, but so is its size—at 12.5 inches tall and 17.25 wide, it fits perfectly in the last remaining nook of my front closet.
Assembling the cleaner took just minutes and required a single screwdriver. From there, all I had to do was fill its clean water tank to the indicated capacity, adding in a few drops of Bissell's cleaning solution (though any liquid carpet cleaner will do). After plugging it in and flipping the switch, I was off to the races.
To buy: $110; amazon.com.
Cleaning with the Little Green might have been even easier than getting it ready. I tried it out on a five-by-eight-foot area rug, and the entire process took less than 25 minutes. The cleaner's brush attachment features a sprayer and suction component, and using it was as simple as pressing the spray button and pulling the brush toward me over the same spot. I repeated the process of spraying and pulling until the clean water tank was empty, taking only seconds to refill before getting back to work.
The Little Green has a dirty water tank, too, and by the time I finished up, it was filled to the brim with opaque brown liquid. To clean it out before storing, I emptied the dirty tank and ran water over the brush attachment to flush the hose of grime. Meanwhile, my once-dirty rug now looked good as new, improving the appearance of the entire room around it.
The Bissell Little Green Multipurpose Cleaner is available on Amazon now. I can't guarantee you'll be as excited about it as I am, but I can promise it'll get the job done.