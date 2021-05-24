Bissell's Iconpet Cordless Vacuum Has Nearly 3,000 Perfect Reviews—and It's $100 Off Right Now
Having a pet really is every bit as good as they say it is—until it’s time to clean up after them. The unconditional love we get from our cats and dogs is mutual, don’t get us wrong, but we really could do without the tumbleweeds of hair everywhere. This is especially true after finishing up a deep clean session, only to see stray hairs immediately floating on top of the hardwood floor or clinging to the carpet.
Just the thought of dragging the heavy, clunky vacuum back out from its closet dungeon, just to be tethered to the wall again by its cord, is exhausting. But, as almost 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon suggest, it’s not so hard out there for pet owners who bought the Bissell Iconpet Cordless Vacuum—which is now on sale for $100 off.
This Bissell model is power personified in a vacuum. It has a motor that spins up to 420 miles per hour while cleaning at the top end of its three different settings—quiet, every day, or max. The Iconpet vacuum is cordless, so you can move around without being restricted by the length of a power cord, and seamlessly transitions to a handheld vacuum or a high-reach cleaner for different tasks around the house.
It also has a patented tangle-free brush roll that’s ideal for pet owners because it promises to pick up every furball in sight without leaving you with miles of hair to pull out when you’re done. No matter how much cleaning you need to get through, or how many pets you might have, this vacuum cleaner can handle the job, as one shopper who claimed “Bissell saved my marriage” made incredibly clear.
“My wife [wants me] to get our carpets professionally cleaned. We've got three great danes, two cats, about a dozen hamsters, and a parakeet whose reign of terror is enough to strike fear in the heart of any God-fearing man. There is no way in Helsinki, Finland that I'm forking over any of my hard-earned money to clean our uncleanable carpets,” they write. “This powerful little Bissell changed my life FOREVER. I don't even NEED to have my carpets professionally cleaned. I can finally walk on them barefoot without needing a tetanus shot! Thank you, Bissell, for saving my marriage.”
Save your own marriage—err, floors—and order the Bissell Iconpet Cordless Vacuum for $100 off while the sale lasts on Amazon.