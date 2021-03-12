Bissell’s Best-Selling Handheld Vacuum Removes Dirt and Pet Hair in a Snap—and It’s on Sale for $47

Your home is your sacred place to relax, cook, exercise, and work. But add kids and pets into the mix and you're sure to get a few unwarranted messes—not to mention tracked-in dirt and lots of hair shed. We're looking at you, Fido. A high-end vacuum cleaner can promise a lot of things, but when it comes to pet hair and tight corners, the Bissell CleanView Deluxe Corded Hand Vacuum just may be your saving grace. Just ask the thousands of Amazon shoppers who call it a "godsend." And right now, you can get it on sale for just $47.