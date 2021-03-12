Bissell’s Best-Selling Handheld Vacuum Removes Dirt and Pet Hair in a Snap—and It’s on Sale for $47

Your home is your sacred place to relax, cook, exercise, and work. But add kids and pets into the mix and you're sure to get a few unwarranted messes—not to mention tracked-in dirt and lots of hair shed. We're looking at you, Fido. A high-end vacuum cleaner can promise a lot of things, but when it comes to pet hair and tight corners, the Bissell CleanView Deluxe Corded Hand Vacuum just may be your saving grace. Just ask the thousands of Amazon shoppers who call it a "godsend." And right now, you can get it on sale for just $47.
The corded handheld vacuum comes to you from the brand known for the best-selling cleaning machines and carpet shampoos specifically designed for pet cleanup. This "great, little powerhouse" is no different. Dog and cat owners are obsessed with the CleanView Deluxe for its ability to comb through rugs, carpeted stairs, and upholstery, suctioning up hair and debris that some full-size vacuum cleaners can't get ahold of.
To buy: $47 (was $50); amazon.com
The small but mighty device has a rubber nozzle that sets it apart from upright vacuums: It has "teeth" that get down into the material to nudge fur and debris out and up into the bagless dirt cup. This option has an 18-foot cord, and is coveted by shoppers who say it delivers "staggering power" and has better suction than its competitors.
Lightweight and easy to carry, the five-pound Bissell handheld can also double as a car or RV cleaner, and it comes with a hose and two attachments that make it easy to target corners and tight seat crevices. However, these tools also come in handy inside the home, cleaning hard-to-reach places like high shelves to window sills.
Its versatility and power are just two reasons why shoppers call it a "workhorse" and a "no-brainer," especially with its on-sale price of $47. And over 2,000 shoppers have given the Bissell CleanView a five-star rating, earning it a spot on Amazon's best-seller list.
"Most powerful little vacuum I've ever owned!" writes one shopper. "If you're looking for strong suction in a lightweight vacuum this is it. This little vacuum gave my carpeted stairs and runner new life. I couldn't believe the stuff it sucked up."
"I have two dogs and a sandy backyard so the stairs get a lot of debris and hair from people's shoes and pets' feet. This thing ate everything on those stairs," writes another. "The stuff that was coming up and the amount of hair was repulsive, but I was in awe."
Get the Bissell CleanView handheld vacuum while it's on sale at just $47. It's unclear how long the discount will last, and shoppers say it's one of the best decisions they made for a clean, spotless home.