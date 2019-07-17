This Professional Carpet Cleaner Is the Best Post-Prime Day Deal You Can Buy Today

Image zoom amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day may officially be over—but that doesn’t mean you can’t save big right now. The two-day event had tons of deals on must-have cleaning essentials, including vacuums from brands like iRobot Roomba and Dyson, which sold like crazy. In case you missed out on the saving spree, don’t fret: The retail giant is still offering price cuts on these cleaning favorites (the Roomba is still $100 off!) and more. And you can actually save a chunk of change on products that weren’t even on sale during Prime Day, like the top-rated Bissell Carpet Cleaner Machine, which is discounted for today only.

The extremely powerful carpet cleaner from Bissell is just $300 right now (it originally retails for over $400, so this is a hefty discount). If you’ve been looking for an appliance to deep clean your carpets better than an everyday vacuum, this is one of the best cleaners you can get—at least, according to over 3,500 Amazon shoppers who left it perfect five-star reviews. The carpet cleaner features an extra large, dirt-lifting power brush that deeply scrubs your carpets, two large tanks to keep the clean and dirty water separate, powerful suction for quick drying, and a “tough stain tool” that eliminates stubborn stains. It also comes with trial-size Bissell concentrated cleaning formula, which maximizes the cleaner’s performance.

To buy: $300 (was $430); amazon.com.

“IF YOU OWN A HOME WITH CARPETS THIS IS A MUST OWN. Seriously, it is a rare product that exceeds expectations. I went over carpet that had multiple years worth of urine and poo stains from dogs and potty training/accidents/wee pads etc. This literally erased all of it and not only brought back the carpets to pre-dog era, but brought back the original plush texture I didn’t even know the carpet had,” one shopper wrote. “The professional service used before I moved in didn’t do near the job this machine did. While $300–400 for one seems like a lot, it is a great investment since these have a long warranty and rentals cost about $30 per day at many places. This machine will pay for itself and still look brand new. Do yourself a favor and buy this thing.”

Other than pet stains, customers rave that the carpet cleaner has erased extremely old residue, from “twenty years of cigarette smoke” to “thirty years of god-awful stains,” and is so easy to set up that a 3-year-old can do it (“My 3-year-old set it up on her own while I got a glass of water,” one claimed). If you’re even slightly debating the purchase, we can safely say these reviews speak for themselves. Not to mention, we don’t know the next time the Bissell Carpet Cleaner Machine will be on sale, so add to your cart now before the deal is over!