The 8 Best Vacuums That Make Cleaning Stairs Feel Nearly Effortless

Dysons are often considered the gold standard when it comes to vacuum cleaners—and this cordless V11 model is the brand’s most powerful one yet. Shoppers are clearly convinced that it’s worth the hype based on its 6,500+ five-star ratings. The cordless vacuum comes with plenty of accessories, like a mini motorized head and crevice tool that help you clean hard-to-reach areas. It’s lightweight enough to make carrying it up and down long flights of stairs feel effortless. Plus, it automatically adjusts its suction strength (eco, auto, or boost) based on floor type so that you can go from the kitchen to the second-floor bedrooms without skipping a beat. The vacuum’s battery is also worth noting. It lasts up to 60 minutes on a single charge, and you can easily check how much power is left on the LCD screen. “The V11 has just enough runtime to vacuum my whole house (3,500 square feet),” wrote a customer. “This thing makes vacuuming the stairs a breeze, and I no longer have to move furniture around to get into tight spaces like between couches.”