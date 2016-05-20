The 12 Best Vacuum Cleaners to Buy Online, According to Thousands of Reviews
Including top-rated vacuums from brands like Dyson and Bissell.
Investing in a reliable vacuum cleaner can turn what usually feels like an annoying chore into a much easier (and maybe even enjoyable) task. But since every home has different needs, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to which vacuums are the best. So whether you’re looking for the most affordable model or a robot that does all the work for you, there are many types of vacuums on the market that will get the job done.
To help you figure out which ones are actually worth buying, we scoured the internet to find the best vacuum for every household’s needs—and they’re all available to order right on Amazon. No matter what type of vacuum you’re shopping for, there’s likely one on this list that meets your cleaning needs and fits your budget.
According to thousands of customer reviews, these are the best vacuum cleaners of 2020:
- Best Robot: Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S
- Best Value: Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum
- Best Canister: Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum
- Best Upright: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional
- Best Cordless: Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
- Best Handheld: Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum
- Best for Pet Hair: iRobot Roomba E5
- Most Affordable Canister: Bissell Zing Canister Vacuum
- Most Affordable Upright: Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
- Best Lightweight: Tineco A11 Master+ Cordless Stick & Hand Vacuum Cleaner
- Best Wet/Dry Option: Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner
- Best for Cars: ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
When shopping for vacuum cleaners, you’ll notice that there are plenty of different types. Some people have a specific preference (maybe they only want an upright model, for example), but others are open to trying something new. Upright models work great on all types of surfaces, from carpet to hardwood floors, and they require pushing and pulling the entire vacuum around as you clean. Canister vacuums, on the other hand, are typically much better at getting under furniture or reaching ceilings. They feature a long hose that connects to the base of the vacuum, which stays in one place on the floor as you clean.
Then there are stick vacuums, which are usually the most lightweight and easiest to store thanks to their thin design. They’re often cordless, which eliminates the need to stay near an outlet while vacuuming as long as you charge the battery in advance. Robot vacuums probably need no introduction since they’ve grown in popularity so much over the past few years, but the slim appliances can clean the floors of your entire home without even requiring you to be there.
From the cult-favorite Dyson stick vacuum to a handheld model from Black+Decker with over 19,000 five-star ratings, keep reading to learn more about the best vacuum cleaners, according to customer reviews.
With over 18,400 five-star reviews, Eufy’s robot vacuum is one of the best-rated options on Amazon. Thanks to its ultra-thin and scratch-resistant design, it can safely navigate under most furniture, while the sensors prevent it from falling down the stairs. The best-selling robotic vacuum can easily transition from hardwood floors to rugs without missing a beat, and it boasts a special technology that increases its suction power when vacuuming carpets. With up to 100 minutes of runtime and an automatic charging base, the robot vacuum will always be ready to clean your home—it even comes with a handy remote control for added convenience. Shoppers are especially impressed by its ease of use and quiet operation, so much so that one reviewer is able to leave it on during conference calls while working from home. “It takes about 1 ½ hours to cover my whole house, and I haven't had it run out of power before finishing its job yet,” said another. “It always surprises me just how much gets picked up, even when you think the house is clean.”
At just $30, Bissell’s lightweight stick vacuum is the most affordable vacuum cleaner on this list—but that doesn’t mean it lacks power. Customers say its suction is strong enough to pick up “literally everything,” and they love how easy it is to maneuver around furniture and carry to different floors. One person even said it makes vacuuming feel less like a “burdensome chore.” Plus, the three-in-one machine easily converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld version or stair cleaner, making it a great option for anyone with limited storage space. “It’s lightweight and powerful; I use it on both carpet and hardwood and it will pick up anything, even liquids,” a reviewer wrote. “It’s really easy to maintain, just unclip, open, empty, and clean the filter. I used to wash the filter down but lately, I’ve been just wiping it down with a napkin and it works like the day I’ve bought it.”
Miele vacuums are known for being super powerful and durable, and the brand’s canister vacuum is no different. It has six different settings so that you can control the suction depending on what type of surface you need to clean, whether that’s curtains, furniture, or floors. While it works best on hardwood and tiled floors, some reviewers mention it can handle their low-pile carpets really well, too. The canister vacuum even comes with three accessories that attach to the hose to make it easier to clean hard-to-reach areas. One customer was amazed by how well it cleaned the wide gaps between their floorboards. “Over the years, lots of stuff has fallen between them, especially considering I have dogs,” they wrote. “So dog fur, pieces of their food and treats, tons of dust, etc. The suction on this thing is so great that it sucked all that stuff right up from between the boards. I don’t think this apartment has ever been cleaner than it is now.”
Between its large 2.2-quart dust cup and its ability to deep clean carpets full of pet hair, the Shark Navigator is a solid choice when it comes to upright vacuums. Thousands of customers were impressed by its high-quality feel and suction power. It’s super easy to control thanks to its swivel mechanism that allows for smooth steering—but when you need to vacuum stairs or other hard-to-reach areas, you can actually detach the canister from the base to make it easier to carry. There are even benefits for allergy sufferers: The vacuum features a special seal and HEPA filter that prevent small particles from going back into the air after vacuuming. It works well on all surface types, which is great if your home is a mixture of carpet, tile, and hardwood floors. “It transitions between the floor types with a quick click, and the wand and attachments are well stored and quickly accessible to make transitioning from floors to ceilings quick,” one shopper wrote.
If you’re willing to splurge on your next vacuum, tons of shoppers swear that this top-of-the-line cordless vacuum from Dyson is worth buying. It has a smart sensor that automatically detects the floor type and adjusts the power as needed, and the boost mode will quickly clean up tough messes. While cordless vacuums in general typically aren’t as strong as traditional uprights, the brand claims that the V11 Animal has twice the suction power of other cordless vacs. And despite being so powerful, the vacuum’s battery still lasts up to an hour. “This thing packs a major punch, and as a clean freak I couldn’t ask for a better machine,” said one reviewer. “This vacuum sucked up kitty litter, dust, and pet hair like no one’s business, and on the first swipe to boot. I didn’t have to retrace my steps and keep going over the same spot over and over again like I normally would… This thing makes me want to vacuum everything I possibly can, as much as I can.”
This best-selling handheld vacuum cleaner by Black+Decker has over 19,000 five-star ratings, so it’s clear that customers love how convenient it is. The lightweight model (it weighs just 2.6 pounds!) is perfect for quick cleanups when you don’t want to whip out your full-size vacuum. And thanks to its extending nozzle, you can get into hard-to-reach spots of your home, like behind furniture that you don’t normally move while cleaning. “I use it to grab stray crumbs on the kitchen floor in between deep cleanings,” wrote one shopper who’s been using the vacuum for over six years. “It’s great at picking up small leaves and dirt that get tracked in near the doorways. During the Christmas season, this vacuum is my go-to for picking up the Christmas tree needles which inevitably end up scattered everywhere (much like the dog hair!)”
There are two main reasons why the iRobot Roomba E5 is the best vacuum cleaner for pet owners. The first is that if your cat or dog constantly sheds, a robot vacuum can be programmed to run every day (or as often as you’d like) to keep up with all the fur—even when you’re too lazy to clean it up yourself. The second is that this model uses special rubber brushes that, unlike typical bristles, won’t get pet hair caught in them while cleaning all types of surfaces. Plus, you can easily control the smart robot vacuum with an app on your smartphone. “This product is worth every penny,” said a reviewer. “My dog has fine, short hair and sheds horribly. This device worked AMAZINGLY on hardwood floors! The extra suction power for pet hair makes a huge difference. Even on our area rugs, the Roomba does a great job.”
If your heart is set on a canister vacuum but you’d prefer to spend less than $100, go for this affordable option by Bissell. It’s great for cleaning things like upholstery and window treatments since the hose makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces that a typical upright vacuum wouldn’t be able to fit into. Shoppers praise its bagless design, which allows the canister to be emptied with the press of a button. The vacuum weighs less than 8 pounds and features a 15-foot retractable cord (so you’ll likely need to plug it in different outlets as you clean). “The Zing was able to get right up to the baseboards and corners and go completely under furniture like my low, oversized sofa,” said one customer. “I usually have to sweep or vacuum around the whole house and double back with the vacuum wand. I was able to do the entire downstairs in no time and only filled up twice.”
At just $70, Eureka’s bagless vacuum cleaner is one of the most affordable upright models. It has five different height settings that allow it to seamlessly transition between every surface, from high-pile carpets to bare floors. Plus, maintenance is simple—shoppers say it takes no more than a few minutes to clean since it’s equipped with a washable filter and an extra-large dust canister that they note is extremely easy to empty when full. “At first glance, it does not look particularly fancy or high tech, but this thing absolutely works,” said one reviewer. “The suction is impressive, the unit is lightweight and stores the attachments compactly, and the settings are easy to use. I honestly can’t believe how much it picked up from my carpets.”
There are plenty of reasons why you might be on the hunt for a super lightweight vacuum, but if you don’t want to sacrifice power, then Tineco’s cordless stick vacuum is your best bet. The vacuum itself weighs just about 3.5 pounds, and it comes with two detachable batteries that provide up to 50 minutes of runtime. It easily converts into a handheld vacuum, and the continuous mode will save your fingers since you won’t have to constantly press the trigger. Plus, customers are amazed by how quiet the A11 Master+ is. “I am someone who hates vacuuming. If I can, I forego it in any way possible and do my best to keep areas clean so I don't have to vacuum down the road,” a shopper wrote. “However, using this style of vacuum has made me seek out things to clean and keep my house tidy on a daily basis instead of bi-weekly, monthly, or even less.”
Unlike the other vacuum cleaners on this list, the Bissell CrossWave actually doubles as a mop to wash your hard floors. Shoppers love that the vacuum-mop hybrid cuts their cleaning time in half, especially those with large homes who normally have to dedicate endless hours to cleaning. In addition to picking up dust and other dry debris, it washes floors with two tanks—this keeps the cleaning solution completely separate from the dirty water it sucks back up. “This thing is awesome! We have a toddler, a dog, and two cats, so I’m always cleaning,” said one customer. “I just did the first floor of my house and can’t believe the amount of dirt and hair it picked up even though it looked pretty clean beforehand… It even cleaned up some stuck-on food under the toddler’s seat at the dining room table with ease.”
Handheld vacuums are ideal for cleaning cars since they’re super portable, and this one from ThisWorx comes with all of the extra accessories you’d need to clean every nook and cranny of your vehicle. Since it has a 16-foot power cord that plugs into your car’s 12V lighter port, you don’t need to worry about being near an outlet in your garage. Plus, it comes with a carrying bag that allows for easy storage in your car (a lifesaver on road trips!). “I haven’t thoroughly cleaned our car in quite some time and this vacuum did a great job on the interior,” wrote a reviewer. “The suction is strong, [it’s] very quick and easy to dump out the canister, and the cord reaches all throughout the vehicle.”