The 12 Best Vacuum Cleaners to Buy Online, According to Thousands of Reviews

Investing in a reliable vacuum cleaner can turn what usually feels like an annoying chore into a much easier (and maybe even enjoyable) task. But since every home has different needs, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to which vacuums are the best. So whether you’re looking for the most affordable model or a robot that does all the work for you, there are many types of vacuums on the market that will get the job done.

To help you figure out which ones are actually worth buying, we scoured the internet to find the best vacuum for every household’s needs—and they’re all available to order right on Amazon. No matter what type of vacuum you’re shopping for, there’s likely one on this list that meets your cleaning needs and fits your budget.

According to thousands of customer reviews, these are the best vacuum cleaners of 2020:

When shopping for vacuum cleaners, you’ll notice that there are plenty of different types. Some people have a specific preference (maybe they only want an upright model, for example), but others are open to trying something new. Upright models work great on all types of surfaces, from carpet to hardwood floors, and they require pushing and pulling the entire vacuum around as you clean. Canister vacuums, on the other hand, are typically much better at getting under furniture or reaching ceilings. They feature a long hose that connects to the base of the vacuum, which stays in one place on the floor as you clean.

Then there are stick vacuums, which are usually the most lightweight and easiest to store thanks to their thin design. They’re often cordless, which eliminates the need to stay near an outlet while vacuuming as long as you charge the battery in advance. Robot vacuums probably need no introduction since they’ve grown in popularity so much over the past few years, but the slim appliances can clean the floors of your entire home without even requiring you to be there.