The Best Vacuums
Best Cordless
Electrolux Ergorapido Ultra+ EL1022A
Ideal for quick cleanups, this graceful glider is two appliances in one—a cordless electric broom, perfect for light whole-room cleaning; and a removable handheld, for spot jobs. Slides seamlessly from carpets to hard floors.

Best Bargain
Shark Navigator Light Upright
A lightweight, bagless bargain with serious maneuverability. The stretchable cord and the extra-long attachments allow you to reach even the ceiling fan.

Best Robot
iRobot Roomba 650
Set it to make its rounds while you’re out (or fast asleep) and it will find its way back to the charging base when done. Small enough to slide under most furniture, it has sensors to keep it from getting stuck on obstacles or falling down stairs.

Best Luxe
Miele S7260
The power of an army with the agility of a Porsche, it navigates corners effortlessly. Unrivaled for suction. The handle reclines to lie completely flat, allowing you to reach way under the bed.

Best Canister
LG Kompressor Pet Care Plus Canister
Power and pile controls on the handle mean no running back to the base for adjustments. As you vacuum, the bagless canister perpetually cleans itself (picture a rubber spatula scraping a bowl), condensing dust, pet hair, and the like into a compact wad of waste that’s easy to dump.
