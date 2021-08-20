Best Overall: Bissell Spotclean Pro 3624 Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner

The SpotClean Pro is Bissell's most powerful portable cleaner and works on practically any mess. Whether you're cleaning red wine spills on the carpet or pet stains on your favorite armchair, the combination of scrubbing and suction helps remove even the toughest stains. The machine comes with a three-inch stain tool that can clean practically anything, and a 6-inch stair cleaner that has a wider brush and longer hose so you can reach every nook and cranny of your stairwell. The machine itself weighs 13 pounds, which isn't exactly feather light, but it is easy enough to maneuver throughout your home. The SpotClean Pro does need to be plugged in, but don't worry if the electrical outlets in your home (or garage) are scarce—the 20-foot cord gives lots of wiggle room for moving around as needed.

"I purchased this to remove stains from a heavily used sectional; pet stains, odor, and normal wear and tear," one reviewer says. "It was able to penetrate the stains, remove them, and leave a fresh smell... For the price of having a company shampoo my furniture, I bought a spot clean stain remover which I am very much so impressed with. The job it did and the multiple uses it will provide within my home made it well worth the money."