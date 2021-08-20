The 10 Best Upholstery Cleaners to Tackle Every Spill and Stain, According to Reviewers
It's time for honesty hour. You've spent months and months being extra careful around your brand new furniture, only to have a little one spill their cup of grape juice or for a dinner party guest's wine glass to take a tumble onto your favorite couch. It's a situation we all know too well. And to make matters even more complicated, cleaning upholstery can be quite the challenge. Upholstered furniture is often made with delicate fabrics, so just any old cleaner won't do the trick to keep your furniture in tip-top shape. And let's not even mention the cost of hiring professionals to do the job.
If you're not familiar with upholstery cleaners, we'll give you the brief lowdown. These heavy-duty cleaners lift up and erase common stains like food, grease, wine, oil, and dirt from furniture without ruining the fibers or fabric. There are upright and handheld options that can be used in the home and on car interiors. They're basically an at-home version of a professional machine, and they come at a fraction of the cost. Not to mention, many of the top-notch upholstery cleaners double as carpet cleaners (and vice versa), so the investment is totally worth it. Machines don't always work for all upholstery options though, which is where sprays, wipes, and other alternatives come in handy.
The truth is, toddler messes, wine spills, pet accidents, and built-up dirt and grease stains are nearly always in the foreseeable future, so having a go-to upholstery cleaning option at home can save you time and money—not to mention stress. We searched the internet for the best upholstery cleaners that reviewers can't stop using, including upright and portable machines that suck up stains, sprays that clean pet messes, and heavy-duty wipes that will keep your car's interior sparkly clean and stain free. Keep scrolling for the best upholstery cleaners on the market to date.
- Best Overall: Bissell Spotclean Pro 3624 Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner
- Best Steam Cleaner: McCulloch MC1375 Canister Steam Cleaner
- Best Upright: Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine
- Best Handheld: Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner
- Best Wipes: Tub O' Towels Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Wipes
- Best for Leather: Weiman Leather Cleaner Wipes
- Best for Pet Stains: Rocco & Roxie Enzyme Stain and Odor Eliminator
- Best for Spills: Woolite Carpet and Upholstery Foam Cleaner
- Best for Cars: CarGuys Super Cleaner
- Best Natural Option: Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner
Best Overall: Bissell Spotclean Pro 3624 Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner
The SpotClean Pro is Bissell's most powerful portable cleaner and works on practically any mess. Whether you're cleaning red wine spills on the carpet or pet stains on your favorite armchair, the combination of scrubbing and suction helps remove even the toughest stains. The machine comes with a three-inch stain tool that can clean practically anything, and a 6-inch stair cleaner that has a wider brush and longer hose so you can reach every nook and cranny of your stairwell. The machine itself weighs 13 pounds, which isn't exactly feather light, but it is easy enough to maneuver throughout your home. The SpotClean Pro does need to be plugged in, but don't worry if the electrical outlets in your home (or garage) are scarce—the 20-foot cord gives lots of wiggle room for moving around as needed.
"I purchased this to remove stains from a heavily used sectional; pet stains, odor, and normal wear and tear," one reviewer says. "It was able to penetrate the stains, remove them, and leave a fresh smell... For the price of having a company shampoo my furniture, I bought a spot clean stain remover which I am very much so impressed with. The job it did and the multiple uses it will provide within my home made it well worth the money."
Best Steam Cleaner: McCulloch MC1375 Canister Steam Cleaner
If you're looking for a cleaning option that doesn't require any harsh chemicals, this steam cleaner is for you. Instead of pairing your machine with a liquid cleaner, this steam cleaner uses water to create hot, pressured steam to remove tough stains. In addition to working on the usual carpet, furniture, and car interiors, steam cleaners are safe to use on sealed hardwood floors, granite, grout, and ceramic tile, which means you can get a whole lot of use out of this heavy-duty option. This steam cleaner is ready in less than 12 minutes, and the 48-ounce water tank gives users up to 90 minutes of steam to clean. Like the Bissell SpotClean, this machine is corded and comes with an 18-foot power cord and a 10-foot insulated steam hose, so you don't have to worry about plugging it in and unplugging it, unless you're moving from one side of the house to the other. Not to mention, it comes with 20 different accessories including a mop head, mop pads, scrub pads, and nylon brushes.
"I bought it with the intention of using it on my floors, but have adopted it all over my house," a reviewer writes. "I use it to steam clean my kitchen and bathrooms along with pre-cleaning deep stains on my couches and vehicle upholstery before I shampoo them. The unit is simply amazing for its size and price."
Best Upright: Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine
Although handheld cleaners can be more convenient and portable, an upright upholstery cleaner is a great option for larger refreshes, including those days when you want to clean upholstered pieces and a carpeted room. The Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner comes with attachments for cleaning stairs, fabrics, and furniture, and has a 360-degree cleaning technology that uses counter rotating brushes that spin to reach dirt and stains that have seeped deep into carpet fibers. The upright cleaner features an easy-to-use dual tank system, which separates clean and dirty water, along with an automatic detergent mixing system that makes using the right amount of water and cleanser fool-proof. Another appealing feature is its quick-drying capability: The machine uses hot air to dry the spots you clean faster. And even though it looks heavy-duty, the Power Scrub Deluxe weighs less than 19 pounds and comes with a 20-foot power cord, so moving it around the house is quite simple.
"It made my area rug and couch look brand new," one reviewer says. "The dog odor is completely gone. I was amazed at how much dirty water came out of the couch."
Best Handheld: Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner
If you find that spots and spills show up more often than you'd like to admit, a handheld option may be the pick for you, since they're portable and easy to get in and out of storage. The SpotClean ProHeat Cleaner has built-in Heatwave technology that keeps water hot while you're cleaning. It features a self-cleaning hose that keeps pet hair, buildup, and odors at bay, and comes with two tools: a deep stain tool for getting set-in stains out of carpets, and a tough stain tool for various other messes. It can even help with pet stains. The SpotClean ProHeat comes with a 15-foot cord, weighs less than 9 pounds, and is small enough to be stored in a closet or even an under-sink cabinet.
"My dog decided that her new place to have accidents was going to be on my new couch," a reviewer shares. "I followed the instructions, pretreated the stains, and holy Bissell was I amazed. This thing crushes. I've recommended it to everyone at work with a pet. [It's] super easy to use, smells good, and it's small and portable."
Best Wipes: Tub O' Towels Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Wipes
When you have a stain or spill that doesn't need the cleaning power of a machine, these heavy-duty wipes will surely come in handy. They're soaked in a unique stain-busting solution that helps to separate the stain from the fibers you're cleaning, so you can easily wipe messes away—no spray necessary. And even though they're tough on stains, these cleaning wipes are gentle enough to use with your hands. Not to mention, they're free of parabens, dyes, and added fragrance. Simply tear off a towelette and wipe away grease, dirt, paint, and even ink. They're safe for use on natural and synthetic upholstery, rugs, and carpet.
One reviewer used the wipes to salvage their upholstered dining chairs after a run-in with chocolate milk. "The seat fabric was completely stained by the beverage, which looked scrummy but disastrous," they write. "I used two towels on each of the chairs and removed all the staining on each of them quickly, easily, and economically!"
Best for Leather: Weiman Leather Cleaning Wipes
Leather is delicate and requires special care, and unfortunately, using a powerful cleaning machine on your favorite leather sofa just doesn't fit the bill. These two-in-one leather-approved wipes clean up spills, dirt, and residue while conditioning and protecting the leather's surface. Infused with a blend of six natural oils, these wipes help to restore and hydrate leather and even help to protect it from sun damage. In addition to using it on your leather furniture and car interior, you can wipe away messes on leather shoes and accessories like purses and briefcases. Just make sure you only use it on finished leather, not unfinished materials like suede. The wipes are just $4 for a container of 30 at Walmart, but you can also get them in a four-pack at Amazon for $24.
"These wipes work great on my new leather couches!" an Amazon shopper says. "No complaints at all! [They're] very easy to use and they work great."
Best for Pet Stains: Rocco & Roxie Enzyme Stain and Odor Eliminator
Let's face it, pets, though lovely, can wreak havoc on your furniture and carpeted areas. From odors to stains, this enzyme cleaner from Rocco & Roxie can tackle it all, and it's backed by more than 48,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Instead of masking the odor, like most pet cleaners do, this spray neutralizes foul smells and removes them—and stains—from upholstery and carpet. It's also safe to use on concrete, tile, and laminate and hardwood floors, and you can even use it to pretreat stains on machine washable items before throwing them in the laundry.
"I was skeptical, but this stuff really works!" one reviewer writes. "My dog recently decided to mark his territory in my house and it was becoming a problem. I used this product to treat the areas and it worked on carpet, upholstered furniture, and my tile floors. If you follow the directions as stated on the bottle, you will have positive results."
Best for Spills: Woolite Carpet and Upholstery Foam Cleaner
Whether you're looking for a space saver or a quick option to clean up toddler messes and small spills, this foam cleanser is your best bet. For less than $4 a bottle at Walmart, this easy-to-use foam cleaner removes stains with a fabric-safe brush and cleanser all in one. Simply release the foam cleanser, work in the formula with the attached brush and rinse or wipe clean. While this may not be ideal for huge stains, it's the perfect pantry-sized option for cleaning up small to medium messes. If you prefer to stock up, you can also purchase it in a four-pack at Amazon for $15.
"We use it for wine spills and doggy accidents. [It] does the trick and [is] easy to use," says an Amazon reviewer who calls it a "must have." "We've used it on rugs as well as the upholstered couch, and it's taken even red wine out of light colored fabrics."
Best for Cars: CarGuys Super Cleaner
Even when you set rules about eating in the car, messes are inevitable. This do-it-all cleaner works on a variety of surfaces to get rid of dirt, grime, and spills, and doesn't require water or rinsing. It's safe enough to use on fabric or leather seats, but it also works on carpet, rubber, plastic, metal, vinyl, and more—just be sure not to use it on glass. For lightly soiled surfaces, you can spray the cleaner onto a microfiber cloth and gently wipe the mess away, but if you're dealing with tougher stains, especially those on a seat cushion or carpet, just spray the cleaner directly onto the area you need to clean and use a towel or brush to agitate it, then wipe it off.
"As a car detailing professional, this is really my first choice when I'm doing a job and I want to impress my clients," a reviewer shares. "This product really helped me clean out my cabinets of non-working [and] difficult products."
Best Natural: Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner
If you're opting for a more natural upholstery cleaner, try a plant-based formula like this one. A blend of soap bark, corn, and coconut help this all-purpose cleaner dissolve stains and spills on just about any water-safe surface including upholstery (just make sure it's marked with a W or a W/S on the label, so you know it's water-safe!), walls, countertops, appliances, and even your toilet and shower, without using any harsh chemicals. And the best part is you won't find any sulfates, parabens, dyes, alcohol, or synthetic fragrances here.
"I have been using this product for a little over two years. I love that it is safe to use on everything," one reviewer writes. "We use it to clean countertops in our kitchen, dust off furniture, and we just used it to get chocolate off of our tan couch. I cannot recommend this product enough."