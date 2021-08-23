9 Clever (Almost Automatic) Cleaning Products That Will Save You Tons of Time Every Week
Cleaning has become more important for both my health and sanity over the last year. Keeping my home, which doubles as my office space, tidy boosts my mood and productivity. And I know I'm not alone. Most people love the look and feel of a clean space, but very few of us enjoy or have tons of time for chores, which is where these clever finds come in.
To save some time and effort, I've tried to simplify, if not automate, as much of my cleaning routine as possible. Thankfully, my job as a shopping editor has led me to discover plenty of products that do much of the work for me and help me avoid some of the ickiest tasks. And while some are a bit of an investment, many of these quick and easy upgrades are under $30.
Time-Saving Cleaning Products and Gadgets
- Affresh Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets, $6
- Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Cleaning System, $15
- Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stamps, $4
- Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner, $17 (was $24)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199 (was $250)
- Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets, $11 (was $12)
- Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Air Purifier, $399 (was $438)
- Bissell SteamShot Steam Cleaner, $30 (was $35)
- Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner Tablets, $7
While I love to tackle an organization project and don't mind running a load of laundry, there are some other less-than-lovely tasks I try to avoid, namely cleaning the bathroom. By spraying Wet and Forget's popular Shower Cleaner (it's earned 11,000 five-star Amazon ratings) over my walk-in once a week, I can avoid scrubbing altogether. And when it comes to the toilet, Clorox's cleaning system contains everything I need to quickly sanitize it in less than 60 seconds. In between deep cleans, Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamps refresh the bowl with every flush—requiring zero work on my part.
Three more finds that do all of the work for me come from Affresh. The brand's array of cleaning tablets for dishwashers, washing machines, and coffee makers tackle stains, odors, and buildup in these heavily used appliances. I just pop them in place, and they do the rest. And here's the best part: All three of the shopper-loved solutions are under $15.
Bissell SteamShot steam cleaner is yet another huge helper that saves me some elbow grease. While I can't walk away while it works like I do with my Dyson air purifier, or set up a timer similar to my Roomba robot vacuum, this powerful gadget saves me from tough and timely scrubbing. A few blasts of steam from this handheld gadget makes mold, dirt, grime, and stains melt away. All I have to do is hold it in place and occasionally wipe away the mess. And the fact that it's also sanitizing surfaces is an added bonus—especially amid a pandemic.
There are even more cleaning tools, solutions, and gadgets to add to your arsenal if you want to automate more of your routine (Amazon has over 20,000 household cleaning supplies alone), but these editor-loved options below are a great place to start.