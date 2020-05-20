The 7 Best Steam Cleaners for Every Type of Surface, According to Customers

Want the deep-cleaning power of a steam cleaner but don’t have a ton of money to spend? Consider this affordable option by Bissell. The handheld device comes with a grout brush, three different-sized detail brushes, an angle concentrator, and a flat scraping tool to help you target different types of surfaces like windows, appliances, tile grout, bathroom fixtures, and more. Hundreds of Target customers are obsessed with the $40 device with one writing, “I love this steam shot because I can remove many if not most stubborn substances on floors and mirrors and it's an absolute great assistant. Areas where dirt hides, dirt can't hide no more! I just 'shoot' it out of there with my Steam Shot. I don't have to spend more money on special cleaners and tools for many tasks this little thing now takes care of. I am totally happy with it.”

To buy: $40; target.com.