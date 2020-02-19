The 10 Best Songs to Listen to While Cleaning, Based on Hundreds of Spotify Playlists

How can you possibly make cleaning and organizing your home less of a chore? Stock up on the best tools and products, sure. A little help from your partner or family members helps, too. But there’s one cleaning trick that can help making dusting behind the headboard, scrubbing the tub, folding fitted sheets, and degreasing the stove hood seem not only doable, but maybe—dare we say it?—fun. Yep, it’s all about the cleaning playlist.

If you’ve never listened to great music that makes you want to move and get things done while performing housework, you’re in for a glorious awakening. A great cleaning playlist is how a lot of humans survive the unavoidable slog of daily, weekly, and monthly chores. But what are the best songs to listen to while checking off your cleaning to-do list?

RELATED: 5 Chores Americans Hate—and Fight Over—the Most, According to a New Survey

Compare the Market combed through 50,000 songs and more than 300 playlists on Spotify to uncover the world’s favorite jams to listen to while cleaning—and we’re loving the mix of contemporary hits and classic dance anthems. At the top of the list is Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello’s chart-topper "Señorita," followed by "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers, "Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, and "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars. You’ll also see some favorites from Lizzo, Queen, Ed Sheeran, and Whitney Houston in the top 10. Taylor Swift’s "Shake It Off" and Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believin'" were also in the running for most popular housework hits.

Though none made the top 10, Taylor Swift songs accounted for 432 of the total 50,000 songs, making her music the most likely to accompany a round of house chores, closely followed by Ed Sheeran and Panic! At The Disco.

According to Compare the Market’s research of real housework playlists, these are the 10 songs most likely to be on a cleaning playlist:

1. "Senorita," by Shawn Mendes

2. "Mr. Brightside," by The Killers

3. "Bad Guy," by Billie Eilish

4. "Uptown Funk," by Mark Ronson

5. "Bohemian Rhapsody," by Queen

6. "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Whitney Houston

7. "Truth Hurts," by Lizzo

8. "I Don’t Care," by Ed Sheeran (Justin Bieber)

9. "Shape of You," by Ed Sheeran

10. "Someone You Loved," by Lewis Capaldi

See the full list of top songs listen to while cleaning right here.