The 9 Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, According to Thousands of Reviews

While hardwood floors are gorgeous to look at, the upkeep they require can often feel daunting. Along with wear and tear from being walked on every day, too much dust or debris can take its toll on the flooring—which is why it’s recommended that you vacuum hardwood floors at least two times a week.

If your schedule doesn’t allow you to clean that often, robot vacuums have been designed to do all the sweeping for you. In fact, many are now powered by Bluetooth so you can program them to clean your floors even when you’re not home.

All robot vacuums may be built to clean your floors, but some have special features, like self-emptying capabilities and angled silhouettes, that make cleaning corners easier. Others are built to work as mops and will wash your floors in addition to picking up unwanted hairs, dirt, and debris.

To help you find the robot vacuum that’s best for your home, we’ve scoured thousands of customer reviews and rounded up nine robot vacuums that shoppers say work wonders on their hardwood floors. From self-charging robot vacuums to ones that specialize in picking up pet hair, keep reading to see which robot vacuums customers say they love the most.

These are the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors: