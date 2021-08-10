The 9 Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, According to Thousands of Reviews

Best for Hard-to-Reach Places: Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum

While most robot vacuums are circular, this Neato model has a unique D-shape design that allows it to clean hard-to-reach places, corners, and edges more easily. Along with a laser-guided mapping and navigation system, the smart vacuum also boasts virtual "no-go lines" that prevent it from getting stuck on items on your floor. "With our first child on the way, my wife and I decided we could use all the help we could get to keep our house clean, and so far this vacuum cleaner has definitely fit the bill," wrote one customer. "Boy was I surprised by how much dust it picked up on its first run through! With its D-shaped design, it's able to get under furniture and into corners and reach spots neither us or the maids could, at least not easily. And the associated app makes it super easy to program and control, even when we're away from the house."