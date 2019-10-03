The 11 Best Robot Vacuums That Actually Clean Your Carpet, According to Thousands of Reviews
With a combined 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon, these robot vacuums are the best of the best.
With so many smart devices now available to outfit your lifestyle (we’re talking smart light bulbs, doorbells, plugs, thermostats, and command hubs from Google and Amazon), you essentially don’t have to lift a finger when it comes to doing small tasks and chores around your home. And since 2019 has graced us with more smart home gadgets than ever before, now you can also vacuum without even having to be home—thanks to some of the best robot vacuums on the market.
If you’ve held out on upgrading your traditional upright vacuum, now’s the time to swap out your old model for a robot vacuum that does all the sweeping and cleaning for you—it’ll instantly become your new favorite cleaning appliance. Personally, I was skeptical to give into the robot vacuum trend because I didn’t know if they would actually get the job done, but after trying one of Shark’s newest robot vacuums, I was hooked. You’d be surprised by how many functions robot vacuums actually have, like specific cleaning settings made for carpet, tile, wood, or other flooring.
While iRobot actually launched its first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002, it seems robot vacuums have just finally started to gain traction in households within the last five years or so—and the most recent models are some of the best yet, offering more features than ever. Robot vacuums not only save you time by cleaning your floors for you (or doing the work while you’re not even home!), but they also boast tons of other convenient features. Powered by bluetooth (that connects to an app on your phone) or voice control technology, these smart gadgets can detect changes between surfaces, remember preset routes to clean and areas to avoid, and go under furniture to access hard-to-reach spots you wouldn't be able to get to with a traditional upright vacuum.
Many of the most popular robot vacuum brands— including iRobot, Roborock, Ecovacs, and Shark—are available to shop on Amazon, but with so many options, it can be hard to choose the best one for your home and your wallet. So to help you out, we’ve scoured thousands of customer reviews and rounded up the 11 best robot vacuums for carpet cleaning, below. According to a combined 19,000 positive reviews from shoppers, these models do a great job cleaning your floors, and many boast other standout features like quiet operation, sleek designs, and Alexa voice control capabilities. It’s time to embrace smart tech for your home—because once you make the switch to a robot sweeping your floors, we have a feeling you won’t want to turn back.
1
Best Overall: eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner
All things considered, the highly-rated eufy RoboVac is our top pick for a robot vacuum thanks to it’s quiet and efficient operation, moderate price point, and ultra-thin, scratch-resistant design. Along with numerous cleaning modes for different surfaces and a handy automatic charging base, it uses smart drop-sensing technology so you never have to worry about it falling down small ledges or stairs throughout your home. More than 4,800 five-star reviewers agree that this sleek vacuum works really well and is easy to use, with many shoppers noting that it picks up “an insane amount of hair” (which comes in handy if you have pets). And with 1300Pa of suction power for up to 100 minutes of running time, it can clean an entire home in half the time of a regular vacuum.
2
Best for Pet Hair: iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum
The cult-favorite vacuum brand iRobot is known for its best-selling Roomba vacuum that comes in several different models. With expert mapping navigation, this Roomba model creates a smarter, more efficient cleaning route after each clean. Thanks to a three-stage cleaning system and powerful suction, this robot vacuum is proven to pick up pesky pet air and capture 99 percent of allergens, pollen, and dust as small as 10 microns—making it a great choice if you’re a pet owner or have allergies. My favorite feature? Schedule it to start (or stop) anytime, no matter where you are, thanks to its corresponding iRobot Home smartphone app.
3
Newest Model: Shark IQ R101AE with Self-Empty Base
As Shark’s newest robot vacuum, the Shark IQ Robot launched in September 2019 and is the brand’s smartest model yet. Controlled through a smartphone app (you just need WiFi) or a voice-powered device such as an Amazon Echo Dot, this vacuum creates a floor plan of your home and has a smart Room Select feature where you can tell it which rooms to clean and which to avoid. Not only does this new model have 50 percent more cleaning coverage than past Shark vacuums to ensure it never misses a spot, but the self-emptying base can also hold up to 30 days of debris (so you don’t have to empty it after each use). And unlike some robot vacuums, this vacuum’s self-empty base is sealed, washable, and bagless, meaning you won’t have to worry about replacing wasteful bags.
4
Best Option for All Floor Types: Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
The most noticeable difference of this robot vacuum is its shape. The special “D” design is made specifically for corner-cleaning—it can effectively sweep hard-to-reach corners where dust and dirt often collect. Made for any type of flooring, the Neato also employs a brush that’s 70 percent larger than most robot vacuums to ensure pet hair and large dust bunnies are picked up. You can easily control and integrate this smart vacuum into your home with an Amazon Alexa or Google Home device, and because every home has those heavier-trafficked areas that need more attention, the Neato app allows you to designate and schedule specific zones to be cleaned at certain times.
5
Best With a Mop: Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Not only is this robot vacuum highly effective for cleaning carpets (thanks to sensors that increase suction when a carpet floor is detected in order to pull deeply-lodged dirt), but it also contains a water tank that can mop while vacuuming. The optional mop feature only mops while the device is moving and continuously sucks in water as it cleans to prevent puddling. Another standout function is the motion sensors that automatically slow down the vacuum before it bumps into any obstacles in its path. And if you have a pesky spot on your rug or wood floor, you can engage the Spot Clean option that draws a 1.2m-diameter circle around its current location so that it knows to spend more time on the designated area.
6
Quietest Operation: ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction
Designed to have a minimally-intrusive noise level, this ultra quiet robot vacuum can be used while watching TV (or even while you’re sleeping at night) without any interruptions. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or any other smart home device, it also offers a Max Mode, which doubles the suction power when you need to use it on both carpet and hardwood floors. Plus, with more than 2,700 perfect five-star reviews, shoppers say you’re “silly” to not buy this easy-to-use vacuum. “I can say, ‘Alexa, have Rosie start cleaning’ and off she goes. If you’re on the fence about this, just buy it. You won’t regret it, “wrote one reviewer. “My only regret is that I didn’t pull the trigger and order sooner. I just can’t believe how much better I feel about life when my corners aren’t dusty and I have vacuum lines.”
7
Best Low-Profile Design: Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
With one of the slimmest designs we’ve seen in a robot vacuum, this sleek option measures in at only 2.7 inches tall—meaning it can reach even the smallest areas under furniture to ensure every inch of your floors get cleaned. What’s more, the robot automatically returns to the charging base after its 120-minute run time, so you never have to worry about the battery dying. And for a three-in-one, multi-surface robot vacuum that also sweeps and mops, this price is a steal. If you’ve been hesitant to try robot vacuums, this one’s a great first option.
8
Best Option with Automatic Dirt Disposal: iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
When this robot vacuum returns to its base, it automatically empties the bin full of dirt and dust into a bag that can hold up to 60 days worth of waste. And If you want it to clean multiple rooms, this Roomba model was made to remember multiple floor plans thanks to patented mapping technology hat logs measurements each millisecond to ensure it reaches every area of your home that needs cleaning.
9
Most Affordable: ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum
You can’t beat the under-$200 price point on this robot vacuum that has more than 1,500 five-star reviews. One of the cheapest options among robot vacuums we've found, this model boasts four cleaning modes (auto clean, edge clean, spot clean, and schedule clean), motion sensors to avoid falling down steps or running into objects, and a sleek minimalist design—in other words, you’re still getting almost all the same features of higher-end models. The thin vacuum powerfully picks up unwanted dust and hair, and is even self-charging (meaning it automatically brings itself back to the charging dock when it’s running low on battery). The only downside is that it’s only controlled by a remote instead of an app or voice-command device.
10
Best for Cleaning Hard-to-Reach Areas: Samsung POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum
The best option for cleaning even the most inaccessible areas, this model comes with a built-in rubber blade that extends out to clean underneath furniture and hard-to-reach corners, so you can be sure every inch of your floor is left spic and span. With 20 times more powerful suction than some circular models, the ergonomically-designed POWERbot works on all floor types thanks to its large, easy-pass wheels that are made to transition smoothly between hardwood floors and carpeting.
11
Most Splurge-Worthy: iRobot Roomba S9 (9150) Robot Vacuum
When you’re fully ready to commit to a robot vacuum, this Roomba is worth the investment. Its updated shape now has a five-arm corner brush that allows for the most optimal cleaning, even along edges, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas. As iRobot’s most powerful (and most chic!) Roomba vacuum yet, it uses a three-stage cleaning system where multi-surface rubber brushes pick up debris with 40 times the suction power of lower-end models. It’s one of the best options for carpet cleaning, too, as its built-in Power Boost Technology offers a deeper clean and better suction than ever before on carpeting and rugs specifically. With this advanced, high-tech model, you truly get what you pay for.
