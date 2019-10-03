The 11 Best Robot Vacuums That Actually Clean Your Carpet, According to Thousands of Reviews

Image zoom Amazon

With so many smart devices now available to outfit your lifestyle (we’re talking smart light bulbs, doorbells, plugs, thermostats, and command hubs from Google and Amazon), you essentially don’t have to lift a finger when it comes to doing small tasks and chores around your home. And since 2019 has graced us with more smart home gadgets than ever before, now you can also vacuum without even having to be home—thanks to some of the best robot vacuums on the market.

If you’ve held out on upgrading your traditional upright vacuum, now’s the time to swap out your old model for a robot vacuum that does all the sweeping and cleaning for you—it’ll instantly become your new favorite cleaning appliance. Personally, I was skeptical to give into the robot vacuum trend because I didn’t know if they would actually get the job done, but after trying one of Shark’s newest robot vacuums, I was hooked. You’d be surprised by how many functions robot vacuums actually have, like specific cleaning settings made for carpet, tile, wood, or other flooring.

Related: Amazon’s Best-Selling Cordless Vacuum With 16,000+ Reviews Just Got a Major Upgrade

While iRobot actually launched its first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002, it seems robot vacuums have just finally started to gain traction in households within the last five years or so—and the most recent models are some of the best yet, offering more features than ever. Robot vacuums not only save you time by cleaning your floors for you (or doing the work while you’re not even home!), but they also boast tons of other convenient features. Powered by bluetooth (that connects to an app on your phone) or voice control technology, these smart gadgets can detect changes between surfaces, remember preset routes to clean and areas to avoid, and go under furniture to access hard-to-reach spots you wouldn't be able to get to with a traditional upright vacuum.

Many of the most popular robot vacuum brands— including iRobot, Roborock, Ecovacs, and Shark—are available to shop on Amazon, but with so many options, it can be hard to choose the best one for your home and your wallet. So to help you out, we’ve scoured thousands of customer reviews and rounded up the 11 best robot vacuums for carpet cleaning, below. According to a combined 19,000 positive reviews from shoppers, these models do a great job cleaning your floors, and many boast other standout features like quiet operation, sleek designs, and Alexa voice control capabilities. It’s time to embrace smart tech for your home—because once you make the switch to a robot sweeping your floors, we have a feeling you won’t want to turn back.

Read on to see why thousands of reviewers think these robot vacuums are worth the investment.