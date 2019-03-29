The Best Places to Buy High-Quality Cleaning Supplies Online
Here, we’ve created the ultimate guide to finding the best cleaning supply brands (including all-natural ones!) on sites that specialize in delivering home essentials directly to your door.
We know the feeling well—running out of home essentials like dish soap or Windex right at the exact time when you finally get to that pile of dishes or clean those out-of-reach windows.
While we might be spoiled by Amazon’s Prime Pantry membership that allows you to fill up a box of home necessities and receive free two-day shipping, other brands specializing in subscription boxes for cleaning supplies are popping up everywhere. This means you can get some of the best brands of cleaning supplies delivered directly to your door with minimal effort on your part.
If you have kids, are sensitive to certain chemicals, or just love using all-natural products, these sites offer customer-favorite all-natural brands, like Mrs. Meyer’s, Seventh Generation, Caldrea, and Method, which sometimes can get pricey when shopping in big-box stores. What’s even better, some of these new businesses like Grove Collaborative or Branch Basics sell reusable spray bottles and other containers, so you’re using safe cleaning products in your home while reducing waste at the same time—a win-win in our book.
You can finally say "goodbye" to running on empty and "hello" to having your house stocked and prepared, thanks to our list below that compares some of the best places to shop for cleaning supplies, including bathroom cleaner, laundry pods, and everything in between.
1
Grove Collaborative
Not only does Grove Collaborative offer its own line of natural cleaning products, the brand is also known for selling popular brands like Alba Botanica, Mrs. Meyer’s, and Caldrea. Grove Collaborative launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp with the mission to make it easier for people to switch to healthier, more sustainable products in both their homes and lives. You can customize a monthly subscription with cleaning supplies for your household, plus personal care, baby, or pet items. Minimum orders for recurring shipments start at $10 per month, or you can sign up for the VIP membership that includes free shipping on every order, four free gifts per year, and access to exclusive sales.
Our picks:
2
Brandless
Just as its name states, Brandless takes the work out of guessing which brands of cleaning supplies or other home goods (like cooking tools, tableware, food, baby, and beauty products) you should actually buy. Since the company’s inception in 2017, Brandless has strived to make better products more accessible and even more affordable than its competitors by offering everything starting at $3! Plus, all of Brandless’ cleaning supplies are non-toxic and EPA Safer Choice Certified, so you know you’re getting good quality for an amazing price. The company offers monthly subscription boxes that you can customize each month with necessities, or you can choose an annual membership of $36 per year and order whenever you want with free shipping on every order.
Our picks:
3
Branch Basics
The three founders of Branch Basics, Marilee Nelson, Allison Evans, and Kelly Love, knew it was time to make a huge change for both their health and homes by switching to natural cleaning products. They brought Branch Basics to life to share that goal with others. The brand’s most popular item—the Concentrate Starter Kit—recently sold out two times in less than two months, and we can see why. The kit includes just one product, a preservative-free, biodegradable, and plant-based concentrate, which can essentially replace every other cleaning product you use. With one bottle of the concentrate (using different ratios of water to concentrate), you can make five different bottles of cleaning essentials, including hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent, bathroom cleaner, and glass cleaner. It seems impossible to be able to switch from several different cleaning supplies under your cabinet to just one, but the more than 500 five-star reviews say otherwise.
Our picks:
- Starter Kit + Oxygen Boost: $69
- Natural Scrub Brush: $6
- Travel Kit: $20
4
Boxed
Save time and money with Boxed, which allows you to buy in bulk with major savings. In one spot, you can shop a curated selection of all the cleaning supplies you’ll need to stay stocked, plus groceries, bath and body products, pet supplies, and even wine and liquor—it’s really a win-win situation. Most orders arrive within two business days, and you always receive free shipping on orders more than $49 without an annual membership fee. Boxed’s in-house line, Prince & Spring, offers all-natural cleaning supplies products and other home goods at prices that can’t be beat. The site also tells you how much you’ll save compared to a retail store, which of course gets us every time.
Our picks:
5
The Honest Company
When it launched in 2011, it was one of the first wellness brands to offer monthly bundles of all-natural cleaning supplies and other products specifically for kids and babies, yet The Honest Company continues to offer amazing products for an even better price. In every shipment, the Cleaning Essentials Bundle includes five products of your choice from more than 65 cleaning items, and it’s delivered on the day of your choice, too. When bundling your products, you’re guaranteed to save up to 35 percent more than you would buying individual items.
Our picks:
6
Amazon
While it’s clear Amazon’s got free two-day shipping down for brands you can find in big box stores, the online retailer is now branching out to create in-house brands across several categories, including cleaning supplies, clothing, furniture, and more. And if you love getting a bargain on cleaning supplies, Amazon’s line of household essentials, Solimo, offers affordable options for dozens of items from soap to trash bags through Prime Pantry. For Amazon Prime members who don’t have Prime Pantry, you can sign up for an additional $4.99 per month, which will get you free shipping (on orders of $10 or more), plus save you an extra $6 when you select five qualifying Prime Pantry items in your box.
Our picks:
7
Target
If you’re already a die-hard Target fan, you’re probably familiar with ordering online from the retailer as well as its numerous options of amazing cleaning supply brands, but we’re currently obsessed with a new line of cleaning supplies exclusively offered at Target. Inspired by the beauty line Love Beauty and Planet comes a home brand, Love Home and Planet, that features several home essentials in three amazing scents made from planet-friendly ingredients and packaged in bottles made from recycled plastics.
Our picks: