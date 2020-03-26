The 7 Most Comfortable Home Office Chairs, According to Thousands of Reviews

Image zoom wayfair.com

With the spread of the novel coronavirus, most of us are now working from home and figuring out how to set up a functional workspace. At this point, you may have noticed that your kitchen stools and living room chairs are not comfortable or supportive enough to sit on for hours at a time. If that’s the case, it may be time to invest in a high-quality office chair.

Not only can the right office chair make you more productive, but it can also help prevent health issues like back and neck pain, poor posture, carpal tunnel, and more. Normally, you’d probably go to the store and test out different models for function and comfort before purchasing a piece of furniture. But with many stores closed and most people practicing social distancing, the next best option is turning to customer reviews to inform your decision.

To help you out, we scoured through hundreds of options to find which office chairs shoppers they love the most. Not only do these options have thousands of near-perfect ratings and glowing reviews between them, but they can all be delivered directly to your door, too.

From comfortable ergonomic chairs to one that heats up and massages your back, these are the seven best office chairs to work from home on.