The 7 Most Comfortable Home Office Chairs, According to Thousands of Reviews
They make working remotely so much better.
With the spread of the novel coronavirus, most of us are now working from home and figuring out how to set up a functional workspace. At this point, you may have noticed that your kitchen stools and living room chairs are not comfortable or supportive enough to sit on for hours at a time. If that’s the case, it may be time to invest in a high-quality office chair.
Not only can the right office chair make you more productive, but it can also help prevent health issues like back and neck pain, poor posture, carpal tunnel, and more. Normally, you’d probably go to the store and test out different models for function and comfort before purchasing a piece of furniture. But with many stores closed and most people practicing social distancing, the next best option is turning to customer reviews to inform your decision.
To help you out, we scoured through hundreds of options to find which office chairs shoppers they love the most. Not only do these options have thousands of near-perfect ratings and glowing reviews between them, but they can all be delivered directly to your door, too.
From comfortable ergonomic chairs to one that heats up and massages your back, these are the seven best office chairs to work from home on.
- Best-Rated Option: Zipcode Design Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
- Best Ergonomic: Ebern Designs Gray Balogh Ergonomic Task Chair
- Best Affordable: Mainstays Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair
- Best Durable: Zipcode Design Bret Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
- Best Executive Chair: Symple Stuff Inglestone Common Executive Chair
- Best with Lumbar Support: Serta Air Lumbar Bonded Leather Manager Office Chair
- Best Heated/Massage Option: Winston Porter Cranston Heated Massage Chair
1
Best-Rated Option: Zipcode Design Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
With an impressive 4.7-star rating and over 3,200 reviews, this option from Zipcode Design is one of the most popular office chairs at Wayfair. The comfortable model features a plush padded seat, adjustable armrests, tilt-lock capabilities, and a curved mesh back. It also comes in 10 different colors, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding a style that matches your home’s aesthetic. “When I saw the Billups Mesh Task Chair it was just what I was looking for to round out my home office,” wrote one shopper. “I am very pleased with the chair, it is comfortable, has multiple adjustments, looks great and it was a great value for the price. I would highly recommend this chair.”
To buy: $204 (was $311); wayfair.com.
2
Best Ergonomic: Ebern Designs Gray Balogh Ergonomic Task Chair
If you are looking for an ergonomically designed office chair, consider this one from Ebern Design. Along with lumbar support and padded flip-up armrests, this model boasts a back tilt and seat height adjustment capabilities, so you can modify the chair to suit your needs. “Very comfortable chair,” raved one customer. “I suffer from back pain, and this chair is for sure what I need. It’s very light, and I love that the arms [are adjustable], so when I'm not sitting it fits great under the desk for a more convenient use of space.”
To buy: $160 (was $250); wayfair.com.
3
Best Affordable: Mainstays Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair
This bonded leather option by Mainstays proves you don’t need to spend a lot to find a high-quality, comfortable office chair. The chair’s seat height, tilt, and tension controls are fully adjustable, and the leather upholstery is super soft on your skin. Customers say this option is very comfortable thanks to its plush memory foam padding, but their favorite part seems to be how smooth and easy to navigate the bottom roller wheels are.
To buy: $69; walmart.com.
4
Best Durable: Zipcode Design Bret Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
In the market for a durable office chair that is built to last for years? Wayfair customers suggest checking out this option from Zipcode Design. The well-built office essential features a mesh back for added ventilation, comfortable padded armrests, and an easy-to-use tilt lock lever. It can also be easily cleaned by wiping it down with a water-based solvent. One customer called it “comfortable and sturdy,” while another said, “I’m pleasantly surprised considering the $400 chair I have in my office is less comfortable than this chair. The back support is good, and it has been comfortable to sit in while working on my computer.”
To buy: $160 (was $273); wayfair.com.
5
Best Executive Chair: Symple Stuff Inglestone Common Executive Chair
This sleek and comfortable executive chair from Symple Stuff will make you feel like you're tackling the boardroom even when you’re working from home. The oversized chair not only has supple leather upholstery, but also 360-degree swivel ability and a pneumatic gas lift system that makes it incredibly easy to adjust the chair’s height and tilt. “I work from home and sit at my computer for upwards of 12 hours a day. This chair is very comfortable and easy to sit in all day long,” wrote one shopper.
To buy: $120 (was $130); wayfair.com.
6
Best with Lumbar Support: Serta Air Lumbar Bonded Leather Manager Office Chair
Walmart customers love this Serta office chair because it features the brand’s signature AIR lumbar support on the back and seat, which molds and contours to move with your body. The flip-up armrests are also ergonomically designed for complete comfort, and the gas lift allows you to customize your seat to the perfect height. Shoppers love how soft the bonded leather upholstery is and how supportive the headrest is.
To buy: $119 (was $139); walmart.com.
7
Best Heated/Massage Option: Winston Porter Cranston Heated Massage Chair
If you’ve ever dreamt of getting a back massage while working, this Winston Porter office chair will make it possible. Along with six different massage settings, the padded chair also has a built-in heating panel that will help loosen up muscles in your upper back, lower back, and legs. “Great office chair,” wrote one reviewer. “Lots of padding in every part of the chair, making it very comfortable. Easy to assemble and also tilt or adjust the height. I loved the warm massage. I could adjust to specific areas and strengths. Matches any decor from a rec room, den, or relax area to a living room or office and everything in between.”
To buy: $190 (was $250); wayfair.com.