Best Mops for the Job
Best for Heavy Duty
Libman Tornado Mop
Many cleaning pros swear by cotton string mops for making short work of big spills, but then they have those clunky wringer pails to roll behind them. Who wants to unknot wet tangles and wring a dirty mop head by hand? The Tornado packs the power of traditional yarn-head mops, but its built-in wringer pulls the strings extra tight and twists them a full 360 degrees, meaning less excess gray water to muddy the task. It also spreads water evenly, so there are no puddles or dry spots. Three heavy-duty cloth bands stitched across the yarn bundle keep strands tangle-free.
To buy: $10, samsclub.com.
Best for Light Duty
Swiffer WetJet & Scotch-Brite Super-Cling
It was a tie between two mops using disposable cleaning pads. Testers loved the pivoting action of the Super-Cling (right) and the chuck-it-when-you're-done simplicity of its premoistened pads. The WetJet (left) uses dry pads and has a scrubber on one side of the head for intensive spot cleaning; a button dispenses a stream of cleaning solution. With either mop, don't try to conserve pads―you'll just transfer dirt back onto the floor. Two or three pads will clean a 15-by-15-foot area.
To buy: Swiffer WetJet (includes three pads), $22; refill pads, $13 for 24; refill cleaner, $6.50 per bottle: swiffer.com for store locations. Scotch-Brite Super-Cling starter kit (includes one wet cloth and four dry ones, plus a handle), $20, 3m.com for store locations.
Best All-Purpose
Oxo Good Grips Roller Mop
Oxo's nonslip, padded wringer lever made it "comfortable and really easy to open and close," unlike other mops, which took lots of elbow grease to squeeze out, said one tester. The 12-inch sponge―two inches longer than many tested and wider than most―scored high marks for covering lots of surface area and soaking up all the water it put down. (The large size also means you'll need a bucket at least 12 inches in diameter.) Built-in textured scrubbing strips made dissolving sticky messes and spots easier with just a little pressure.
To buy: $30, oxo.com.