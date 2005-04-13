Best Mops for the Job

Swiffer WetJet & Scotch-Brite Super-Cling

It was a tie between two mops using disposable cleaning pads. Testers loved the pivoting action of the Super-Cling (right) and the chuck-it-when-you're-done simplicity of its premoistened pads. The WetJet (left) uses dry pads and has a scrubber on one side of the head for intensive spot cleaning; a button dispenses a stream of cleaning solution. With either mop, don't try to conserve pads―you'll just transfer dirt back onto the floor. Two or three pads will clean a 15-by-15-foot area.

To buy: Swiffer WetJet (includes three pads), $22; refill pads, $13 for 24; refill cleaner, $6.50 per bottle: swiffer.com for store locations. Scotch-Brite Super-Cling starter kit (includes one wet cloth and four dry ones, plus a handle), $20, 3m.com for store locations.