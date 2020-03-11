The Best Microfiber Towels for Cleaning Every Surface in Your Home
Toss your old rags, these towels work so much better.
No collection of cleaning supplies is complete without a set of microfiber towels. They might not be the most exciting item to shop for—unless, perhaps, you’re Monica Geller—but they are a cleaning essential worth having on hand.
“They are simply better than any other available cloth,” Val Oliveira, the cleaning and organizing expert behind Val’s Services, tells Real Simple. Made primarily of polyester, this type of cloth is the best at lifting and holding onto dirt and moisture, she explains. Using microfiber towels is also more environmentally friendly than using paper towels, and it can save you money in the long run since they’re durable and reusable. Plus, they don’t require the use of potent cleaning sprays.
Unlike standard cotton towels, microfiber towels and cloths can pick up microscopic materials, like bacteria and other germs, without the use of chemicals. That’s because microfibers are incredibly tiny (think, 1/100th the diameter of a human hair) and positively charged, so they can act as a magnet and attract negatively charged dust.
These microfibers can effectively remove dirt, dust, allergens, and microorganisms, and they even remove up to 99 percent of bacteria from surfaces. Although microfibers aren’t able to kill viruses like other household disinfectants can, they do remove the debris that viruses attach to. Essentially, they physically remove germs rather than killing them on the spot.
Because of this, microfiber towels make a great chemical-free alternative for those interested in natural cleaners. You can use them dry to pick up dust and debris, or wet them with water for bigger messes. They’re also great for polishing cars, mirrors, and windows. And instead of tossing them in the trash after each use as you would with a paper towel, most can go right in the washing machine and be used hundreds of times
- Best Overall: E-Cloth Microfiber Home Cleaning Set
- Best Value: S&T Inc. Assorted Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
- Best for Cars: Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber
- Best Heavy-Duty: Buff Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
- Best All-Purpose: Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
- Best Small Cloths: SimpleHouseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
- Best for Glass: Microfiber Wholesale Microfiber Glass Cleaning Cloths
- Best Fast-Absorbing: Meguiar’s Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel
- Best Long-Lasting: Aidea Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
- Best Gloves: CleanGreen Microfiber Cleaning and Dusting Gloves
- Best-Selling Option: AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Best Overall: E-Cloth Microfiber Home Cleaning Set
This top-rated microfiber cloth set comes with eight different cloths specifically designed to clean just about every surface in your home. The set includes a kitchen cloth that comes with a special scrubbing pocket for tackling dirty countertops and stoves and a dusting cloth that has extra soft fibers to attract tiny particles on dusty surfaces. They all have a high fiber count to get the job done without harsh chemicals, and Amazon shoppers gave them a 4.6-star overall rating.
Best Value: S&T Inc. Assorted Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
For just $16, you can stock up on microfiber towels with this set of 50 cleaning cloths—that’s about 30 cents per cloth (in other words, it’s one of the best deals we’ve seen). Use them to dust furniture, wipe countertops, or dry your car. And because they’re machine washable, you’d be hard-pressed to ever run out of this value pack. Many Amazon shoppers note that the quality for the price can’t be beat.
Best for Cars: Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber
When it comes to cleaning your car, these microfiber towels from Chemical Guys are some of the best. They’re made of professional-grade premium microfiber and are fit to do everything from remove wax to buff away polish. Their positive charge will attract grease, dirt, and grime for a scratch-free clean. Plus, the towels have racked up over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon from shoppers who say they trust them for all of their car detailing needs.
Best Heavy-Duty: Buff Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
These towels are made of a 50/50 polyester and microfiber blend for deep cleaning capabilities. The durable material is designed to keep working even after 500 washes, and since each set comes with 12 cloths, you won’t need to replace them anytime soon. They’re easy to wring out and will dry quickly after use, and they come in 11 different solid colors for you to choose from. “I was shocked at how amazing these towels are,” one reviewer wrote. “[They’re] perfect for heavy-duty cleaning.”
Best All-Purpose: Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
If you’re looking for affordable cleaning cloths that can work on shower tiles, car windows, and everything in between, these multi-use towels are a great option. They’re made of absorbent, scratch-free microfiber with high-quality stitching and reinforced edges to prevent unraveling, so they’ll stand the test of time. A set of six costs just $10, and based on hundreds of five-star Amazon reviews, they really work.
Best Small Cloths: SimpleHouseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
These small but mighty towels can hold eight times their weight in liquid, but still dry quickly. They’re made of 85 percent polyester and 15 percent nylon for a soft, non-abrasive material that you can trust to clean a variety of surfaces in your home. Amazon shoppers call them “invaluable” and say buying them was “some of the best money I’ve spent.”
Best for Glass: Microfiber Wholesale Microfiber Glass Cleaning Cloths
For glass polishing, these microfiber cloths are top notch. The eight-piece set comes with two different types of microfiber cloths designed to work together to provide the best clean and streak-free shine on windows, mirrors, and stainless steel. First, soak one of the green microfiber cloths in water, wring it out, and use it to clean a surface while damp. Then, dry the glass with one of the blue cloths for a clear, spot-free finish. Amazon reviewers give the set 4.8 stars overall, and some even note that the towels clean so much better than Windex.
Best Fast-Absorbing: Meguiar’s Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel
This waffle weave microfiber towel is super absorbent. You can use it to quickly clean and dry surfaces without leaving behind streaks—in fact, it absorbs up to twice as much water as traditional terry cloth towels. From car brand Meguiar’s, the towels are ideal for car detailing, but they can also be used to clean other areas in your home. “They’re not lying when they say it’s a water magnet,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.
Best Long-Lasting: Aidea Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Quick-drying and easy to clean, these microfiber towels are made of 87 percent polyester and 13 percent polyamide to pick up anything in their tracks. They come in multiple colors and are designed not to fade or produce lint, even after frequent washing and reusing. Amazon shoppers confirm they’re built to last and say they have an effective rough side that makes deep cleaning a breeze.
Best Gloves: CleanGreen Microfiber Cleaning and Dusting Gloves
To make cleaning with microfiber cloth even easier (and a little bit more enjoyable), you can grab a pair of gloves made of the super soft material. These cleaning gloves are perfect for dusting things like TV and computer screens, blinds, photo frames, or other small surfaces. Amazon shoppers say they’re great for people who hate dusting and even make the chore sort of fun.
Best-Selling Option: AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
These towels are Amazon’s best-selling cleaning cloths. They’re made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent polyamide, making them super absorbent. Great for a gentle clean, these basic microfiber cloths offer an affordable, eco-friendly way to wipe down surfaces. Plus, they’ve accumulated more than 3,200 positive reviews on Amazon. “These are amazing for cleaning and a great price! I’m mad at myself for not purchasing sooner,” one shopper wrote.
