The Best Microfiber Towels for Cleaning Every Surface in Your Home

No collection of cleaning supplies is complete without a set of microfiber towels. They might not be the most exciting item to shop for—unless, perhaps, you’re Monica Geller—but they are a cleaning essential worth having on hand.

“They are simply better than any other available cloth,” Val Oliveira, the cleaning and organizing expert behind Val’s Services, tells Real Simple. Made primarily of polyester, this type of cloth is the best at lifting and holding onto dirt and moisture, she explains. Using microfiber towels is also more environmentally friendly than using paper towels, and it can save you money in the long run since they’re durable and reusable. Plus, they don’t require the use of potent cleaning sprays.

Unlike standard cotton towels, microfiber towels and cloths can pick up microscopic materials, like bacteria and other germs, without the use of chemicals. That’s because microfibers are incredibly tiny (think, 1/100th the diameter of a human hair) and positively charged, so they can act as a magnet and attract negatively charged dust.

These microfibers can effectively remove dirt, dust, allergens, and microorganisms, and they even remove up to 99 percent of bacteria from surfaces. Although microfibers aren’t able to kill viruses like other household disinfectants can, they do remove the debris that viruses attach to. Essentially, they physically remove germs rather than killing them on the spot.

Because of this, microfiber towels make a great chemical-free alternative for those interested in natural cleaners. You can use them dry to pick up dust and debris, or wet them with water for bigger messes. They’re also great for polishing cars, mirrors, and windows. And instead of tossing them in the trash after each use as you would with a paper towel, most can go right in the washing machine and be used hundreds of times

Here are 11 of the best microfiber towels you can buy online now: