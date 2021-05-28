30 Vacuum, Steam Mop, and Carpet Cleaner Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend

You’ll find deals up to $100 off.
By Sanah Faroke
May 28, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, with sales galore on home, kitchen, and big-ticket cleaning essentials. There are so many great deals in store for the long holiday weekend, but you don't have to wait until May 31 to start saving on the best cleaning tools around. Amazon has already slashed dozens of prices on vacuums, steam cleaners, and carpet shampooers—and the sale prices are so good, you won't want to miss out. 

Days leading up to Memorial Day, you can save on top brands like Dyson, Bissell, iRobot, and more. They're popular for a reason: They can get out deeply-rooted dirt, pet hair, and even stained grout starting at just $30. Yes, you read that right. 

This weekend is the perfect time to vacuum shop with cordless 2-in-1 vacuums going for just $100, or a Samsung pet stick vacuum that's 20 percent off on Amazon. You can also find the coveted Dyson cordless stick vacuum on sale, too (and it almost never is). 

If you're interested in a cleaning appliance that can do the work for you, look no further than a robot vacuum that suctions up dirt and pet hair with the push of a button. And right now, iRobot Roomba and Roborock robot vacuums are $100 off with a hidden coupon. 

For cleaning devices that can vacuum and mop, you want to check out these Memorial Day deals on Hoover, Bissell, and iRobot wet and dry vacuums. You're essentially getting two for the price of one, making these deals especially enticing with cleaning tools as low as $120. 

Plus, you have to check out the steam mops and cleaners that thwart unsightly tile grout and sticky surfaces while sanitizing, too. Bissell's extremely popular SteamShot surface cleaner is 14 percent off and Shark's Steam Pocket floor cleaner is also discounted for just $70 for a limited time. 

Of course, you can't clean your home without deep-cleaning your carpets and upholstered furniture. That's where these carpet shampooers from Hoover and Bissell come in, starting at $90 a pop. 

Ready to get your cleaning on? Scroll through this list of the best home and cleaning Memorial Day weekend sales that will only last through the weekend. 

Best Stick and Cordless Vacuum Deals

Credit: bedbathandbeyond.com

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Credit: amazon.com

Best Vacuum Mops and Wet Dry Vacuum Deals

Credit: amazon.com

Best Steam Cleaner and Mop Deals

Credit: amazon.com

Best Carpet Cleaner Deals

Credit: amazon.com
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com