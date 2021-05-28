30 Vacuum, Steam Mop, and Carpet Cleaner Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day weekend is finally here, with sales galore on home, kitchen, and big-ticket cleaning essentials. There are so many great deals in store for the long holiday weekend, but you don't have to wait until May 31 to start saving on the best cleaning tools around. Amazon has already slashed dozens of prices on vacuums, steam cleaners, and carpet shampooers—and the sale prices are so good, you won't want to miss out.
Days leading up to Memorial Day, you can save on top brands like Dyson, Bissell, iRobot, and more. They're popular for a reason: They can get out deeply-rooted dirt, pet hair, and even stained grout starting at just $30. Yes, you read that right.
This weekend is the perfect time to vacuum shop with cordless 2-in-1 vacuums going for just $100, or a Samsung pet stick vacuum that's 20 percent off on Amazon. You can also find the coveted Dyson cordless stick vacuum on sale, too (and it almost never is).
If you're interested in a cleaning appliance that can do the work for you, look no further than a robot vacuum that suctions up dirt and pet hair with the push of a button. And right now, iRobot Roomba and Roborock robot vacuums are $100 off with a hidden coupon.
For cleaning devices that can vacuum and mop, you want to check out these Memorial Day deals on Hoover, Bissell, and iRobot wet and dry vacuums. You're essentially getting two for the price of one, making these deals especially enticing with cleaning tools as low as $120.
Plus, you have to check out the steam mops and cleaners that thwart unsightly tile grout and sticky surfaces while sanitizing, too. Bissell's extremely popular SteamShot surface cleaner is 14 percent off and Shark's Steam Pocket floor cleaner is also discounted for just $70 for a limited time.
Ready to get your cleaning on? Scroll through this list of the best home and cleaning Memorial Day weekend sales that will only last through the weekend.
Best Stick and Cordless Vacuum Deals
- Roomie Tec Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $130)
- Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Vacuum, $105 with coupon (was $120)
- Shark Navigator Freestyle Cordless Upright Vacuum, $130 (was $150)
- Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Stick Vacuum, $140 (was $180)
- Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $145 with coupon (was $155)
- Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Upright Vacuum, $159 (was $200)
- Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $322 (was $399)
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $399 (was $410)
Best Robot Vacuum Deals
- Goovi Robot Vacuum, $148 with coupon (was $173)
- Kenmore Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $155 with coupon (was $259)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $190 with coupon (was $220)
- Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $198 (was $230)
- Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200 with coupon (was $300)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $250 (was $274)
- iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum, $300 with coupon (was $400)
Best Vacuum Mops and Wet Dry Vacuum Deals
- Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner, $120 with coupon (was $130)
- Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, $160 with coupon (was $185)
- iRobot Braava Robot Vacuum Mop, $180 (was $199)
- Bissell Crosswave All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum, $220 (was $250)
Best Steam Cleaner and Mop Deals
- Bissell SteamShot Handheld Steam Cleaner, $30 (was $35)
- PurSteam Handheld Steam Cleaner, $50 (was $55)
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $70 (was $80)
- Sharper Image 2-in-1 Steam Mop, $76 with coupon (was $90)
- Bissell PowerFresh Deluxe Steam Mop, $90 (was $100)
- Wagner SteamMachine Elite Power Steamer, $129 (was $140)
- McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner, $140 (was $200)
Best Carpet Cleaner Deals
- Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $90 (was $100)
- Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $100 (was $130)
- Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $198 (was $250)
- Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $250 (was $300)