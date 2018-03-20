The Only Household Cleaners You’ll Ever Need
Fill your caddy with these pro picks and you’ll be ready for every room.
Brian Henn
WHY THIS CADDY?
A classic pail offers a compact storage solution for sprays beneath the sink.
- TOILET BRUSH
- Looeegee Hygienic Toilet Squeegee
- The icky bathroom stalwart has gotten a hygienic upgrade. Silicone repels water, helping prevent drips during transfer from bowl to holder.
- To buy: $40; amazon.com.
- SURFACE CLEANER
- Better Life Tub & Tile Cleaner
- Spritz, wipe, rinse. With no harsh fumes or chemicals, this spray does wonders on the tub, the sink, and even the toilet—inside and out.
- To buy: $8; cleanhappens.com.
- SOAP SCUM ERASER
- Scrub Free Total Bathroom Cleaner
- A buildup of scum is no match for this spray, which practically eliminates the need to scrub. To help stave off buildup in the first place, use a squeegee ($10; bedbathandbeyond.com) to swipe the glass and tile after each shower.
- To buy: $3; jet.com.
- RING REMOVER
- Pure Clean Bath Stone Cleaning Block
- It’s sturdy enough to tackle the ring of hard water and mineral deposits in the toilet bowl but gentle enough not to scratch the porcelain surface.
- To buy: $4; bedbathandbeyond.com.
- DRAIN SNAKE
- Zip-It Bath and Sink Hair Snare
- This 20-inch plastic strip slips easily into sink and tub drains to help clear clogs.
- To buy: $2; homedepot.com.
- SCRUB BRUSH
- OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub & Tile Scrubber
- No more back pain from straining to reach high corners and low grout lines! This extendable pole with a swiveling head makes for easy work.
- To buy: $13; oxo.com.
- GLASS CLEANER
- Sprayway Glass Cleaner
- A no-streak solution for mirrors, windows, and shower doors. The foam-like spray stays put on the surface rather than running down before you can get to it with your cloth.
- To buy: $2; target.com.
- CLEANING CLOTHS
- General Purpose Cloths
- These microfiber cloths grab hold of dirt and debris instead of just pushing them around. Designate a color for each surface to avoid cross-contamination.
- To buy: $20 for 4; ecloth.com.
- WHY THIS CADDY?
- A container without divided compartments allows for the most efficient use of space.
- To buy: Nesting Storage Caddy, $7; casabella.com.
- OVEN CLEANER
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser With Durafoam
- Use it to scrub the grimy interior of a microwave or convection oven (including the glass on the door).
- To buy: $3 for 2; target.com.
- GOO REMOVER
- Eucalyptus Essential Oil
- This natural and effective germ killer also emits a refreshing scent. Apply it to a cotton ball to help remove sticker residue or stubborn grease stains.
- To buy: $14; ouifresh.com.
- DISINFECTANT
- Harmon Face Values Hydrogen Peroxide Spray
- Buy the all-natural sanitizer in a spray bottle to spritz down cutting boards, counters, and the sink.
- To buy: $2; bedbathandbeyond.com.
- DEGREASER
- Dawn Ultra Original Scent Dishwashing Liquid
- Not just for washing dirty dishes: This solution is particularly good for cleaning vent filters and removing buildup in the oven and on the stove.
- To buy: $3; target.com.
- BRIGHTENER
- White Vinegar
- Dip a microfiber cloth into this pantry staple to help disinfect and shine appliances. It can also be used to revive dingy oven racks and hazy mirrors.
- To buy: Heinz Distilled White Vinegar, $2; walmart.com.
- MULTISURFACE SPRAY
- Formula 409 All-Purpose Cleaner
- Hardened drips in the fridge? Spray on this universal cleaner, let soak for five minutes, and wipe clean. It’s great for countertops and backsplashes, too.
- To buy: $3; target.com.
- TOOL
- OXO Good Grips Kitchen Appliance Cleaning Set
- With two brush heads and a pair of crevice cleaners, this compact tool helps dislodge debris from grout lines and the seam between sink and counter.
- To buy: $8; bedbathbeyond.com.
- MILDER ABRASIVE
- Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser & Polish
- A no-scratch solution for burned-on messes and hard-to-remove rust stains. It helps make sinks, stoves, oven racks, and stainless-steel pots and pans sparkle.
- To buy: $2; bedbathandbeyond.com.
- POLISH
- Scott’s Liquid Gold Wood Cleaner
- While it’s a staple for wood furniture, this polish can also shine your stainless-steel appliances and keep fingerprints from showing up as easily.
- To buy: From $6; walmart.com.
- WHY THIS CADDY?
- A multitiered rolling cart lets you organize essentials by category: detergents on top, stain removers on the bottom, and tools in between.
- To buy: Råskog Utility Cart, $25; ikea.com.
- HAND-WASH DETERGENT
- Woolite Everyday Laundry Detergent
- Freshen up cashmere sweaters or delicate lingerie with the help of this mild detergent. Add a capful to cold water and gently squeeze the suds through the fabric, then rinse.
- To buy: $9; homedepot.com.
- FRAGRANCE BOOST
- Downy Fresh Protect Odor Shield Scent Booster
- This laundry additive gives your linens a long-lasting fresh scent.
- To buy: $8; jet.com.
- REGULAR DETERGENT
- Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day 64 Load Laundry Detergent
- For normal washes, most detergents perform equally well. We love this line for its cheery honeysuckle fragrance.
- To buy: $16; walmart.com.
- BASIN
- Wash Tub Basin
- This compact tub is just the right size for laundering one delicate item at a time.
- To buy: $38; thelaundress.com.
- STAIN FIGHTER
- Fels-Naptha Laundry Bar & Stain Remover
- This long-lasting bar will tackle chocolate, makeup, perspiration, and myriad other stains. Wet the bar and the fabric, then rub the bar over the stain before laundering.
- To buy: $2; jet.com.
- WASHING MACHINE CLEANER
- Real Simple Clean Washing Machine Cleaner
- Get rid of mold and mildew on the door or residue in the drum. Spray the interior after every wash, let sit for 30 minutes, and run another cycle.
- To buy: $7; realsimpleclean.com.
- STAIN SOLUTION
- Stain Brush
- The soft bristles gently work your pretreatment into the fabric. Pretreat stains with a spritz of hydrogen peroxide; test an inconspicuous spot first.
- To buy: $10; thelaundress.com.
- PRETREATMENT
- Crayola White Chalk
- For small grease stains on clothes, draw on the stain with chalk to help absorb the oil. Then launder as usual.
- To buy: $1 for 12; target.com.
- DRYER BALLS
- Beekman 1802 Happy Place Dryer Balls
- Eliminate static from natural materials like cotton by tossing wool dryer balls in with your wet clothes.
- To buy: $20 for 3; evine.com.
OUR EXPERTS
- Jan M. Dougherty, author of Cleaning Plain & Simple
- Melissa Maker, author of Clean My Space
- Beth McGee, author of Get Your House Clean Now: The Home Cleaning Method Anyone Can Master
- Tom McNulty, author of Clean Like a Man
- Becky Rapinchuk, creator of cleanmama.net and author of Simply Clean
- Real Simple Editors