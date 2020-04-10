The Best Handheld Vacuum for Every Household
When you spill cereal on the kitchen counter or notice that Fluffy left a pile of fur on the living room sofa, there's only one cleaning tool for the job: a handheld vacuum. Lightweight yet powerful, the best handheld vacuum can tackle those small messes—and fits into the smallest spaces—all over your home. Here, we've rounded up some of the best handheld vacuums, according to your home's top cleaning issues. Maybe you're plagued by pet fur, or have a small apartment with lots of little crevices, or want the best option for cleaning your car's interior. No matter your cleaning concern, you'll find your new favorite handheld vacuum on this list.
The Best Handheld Vacuum for: Pet Fur
Calling all cat and dog owners: this is the handheld vacuum you've been waiting for. It was designed to pick up pet fur wherever you find it—on the sofa, along the stairs, even in the car. Bissell makes a similar model branded specifically for pet fur, but this version has a longer 18-foot cord for even more mobility.
To buy: CleanView Deluxe Corded Hand Vacuum, $47, bissell.com.
The Best Handheld Vacuum for: Tight Budgets
Priced at just $30, this budget buy is also sleek and stylish. The convenient wall-mounted charging base makes this handheld vacuum easy to set up in the kitchen, or whichever room you plan to use it most.
To buy: Black & Decker Cordless Hand Vac, $30, bestbuy.com.
The Best Handheld Vacuum for: Crevices
Under the couch? Check. In between kitchen appliances? Check. Behind the toilet? Check. This handheld vacuum with an expandable crevice tool gets into all of those hard-to-reach spots around the house.
To buy: Black & Decker 20V Max Dustbuster, $90, bedbathandbeyond.com.
The Best Handheld Vacuum for: Small Homes
Less than three inches wide and 17 inches long, this slender handheld vacuum was designed for tiny homes and cramped apartments. It won't take up much space on your kitchen counter, and the tiny crevice attachment is ideal for cleaning along baseboards and corners.
To buy: Shark Wandvac Cordless Hand Vac, $110, bestbuy.com.
The Best Handheld Vacuum for: Garages and Wood Shops
Looking for a portable handheld vacuum that works both inside the house or in the garage or wood shop? Opt for this versatile vacuum with a carrying handle. The flexible hose extends up to four feet long, but when you're not using the crevice tool, it wraps neatly around the appliance, saving storage space.
To buy: WORX Portable Vacuum, $100, worx.com.
The Best Handheld Vacuum for: the Car
Not only will this powerful handheld vacuum clean every room in your home, but with an impressive 30-minute run time, it's also ideal for car detailing. Dirt on the floor mats and crumbs in the seat-back pockets don't stand a chance.
To buy: Dyson V7 Trigger Cordless Hand Vac, $200, bestbuy.com.