The Best Hand Vacuums

Updated August 29, 2014
John Lawton
Sugar, glitter, pet hair—you name it, we sucked it up. These winners are guaranteed to lighten the stress of the occasional mess.
Longest Charge

John Lawton

Hoover Platinum

Stays fully powered for 15 minutes—twice as long as most—which accounts for its price. A dust brush and a crevice tool are attached, so they can’t be misplaced.

To buy: $160, homedepot.com.

Nimblest

John Lawton

Black & Decker Flex

A two-handed operation (hold the handle; clean with the hose), but worth it. Stellar on tight spots, and comes with an incredibly effective brushless pet-hair attachment—no bristles to clean later.

To buy: $80, bdonlinestore.com.

Best for Carpets

John Lawton

Shark 15.6V Cordless by Euro Pro

A spinning brush (sort of a mini version of the one on your big vacuum) makes it exceptional on rugs. It eliminated ground-in glitter in an instant.

To buy: $40, amazon.com.

For the Car

John Lawton

Black & Decker 12V Automotive Pivoting

Plugs in to your car’s power outlet with a 16-foot cord that helps you reach every corner. The nozzle folds for easy stashing.

To buy: $40, amazon.com.

Best for Wet Messes

John Lawton

Hoover Wet/Dry

In addition to dirt, it can take in eight ounces of liquid (in other words, a whole cup of spilled juice). Also great for extracting suds and water from a sofa or a mattress after you’re done scrubbing.

To buy: $30, amazon.com.

For the Charging-Averse

John Lawton

Eureka Easy Clean

This model can run—and reach— forever. (The cord is 20 feet long.) Sucking up a spill might inspire you to do the whole room.

To buy: $50, eureka.com.

For Computers and Collectibles

John Lawton

Dirt Devil Cordless Detailer

A mini that decrumbs keyboards and gets dust off tchotchkes. Also makes it possible to clean the medicine cabinet without taking everything out.

To buy: $20, dirtdevil.com.

Best Traditional

John Lawton

Dirt Devil Gator 15.6V Cordless

For its combination of price, suction, and personality (a hit of color in a white or stainless kitchen), this classic makes the cut.

To buy: $42, dirtdevil.com.

