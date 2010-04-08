The Best Hand Vacuums
Longest Charge
Hoover Platinum
Stays fully powered for 15 minutes—twice as long as most—which accounts for its price. A dust brush and a crevice tool are attached, so they can’t be misplaced.
To buy: $160, homedepot.com.
Nimblest
Black & Decker Flex
A two-handed operation (hold the handle; clean with the hose), but worth it. Stellar on tight spots, and comes with an incredibly effective brushless pet-hair attachment—no bristles to clean later.
To buy: $80, bdonlinestore.com.
Best for Carpets
Shark 15.6V Cordless by Euro Pro
A spinning brush (sort of a mini version of the one on your big vacuum) makes it exceptional on rugs. It eliminated ground-in glitter in an instant.
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
For the Car
Black & Decker 12V Automotive Pivoting
Plugs in to your car’s power outlet with a 16-foot cord that helps you reach every corner. The nozzle folds for easy stashing.
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
Best for Wet Messes
Hoover Wet/Dry
In addition to dirt, it can take in eight ounces of liquid (in other words, a whole cup of spilled juice). Also great for extracting suds and water from a sofa or a mattress after you’re done scrubbing.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
For the Charging-Averse
Eureka Easy Clean
This model can run—and reach— forever. (The cord is 20 feet long.) Sucking up a spill might inspire you to do the whole room.
To buy: $50, eureka.com.
For Computers and Collectibles
Dirt Devil Cordless Detailer
A mini that decrumbs keyboards and gets dust off tchotchkes. Also makes it possible to clean the medicine cabinet without taking everything out.
To buy: $20, dirtdevil.com.
Best Traditional
Dirt Devil Gator 15.6V Cordless
For its combination of price, suction, and personality (a hit of color in a white or stainless kitchen), this classic makes the cut.
To buy: $42, dirtdevil.com.