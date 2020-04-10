Hand Sanitizer Keeps Selling Out, but These 4 Brands Are Still in Stock

Image zoom pipettebaby.com

The spread of coronavirus has made it almost impossible to find hand sanitizer, both in drugstores and online. Even if you come across a rare bottle that’s available on Amazon, it may not be delivered to your doorstep until next month. While you can certainly DIY your own, you may not have to—a handful of beauty and wellness brands have recently shifted their resources into creating the product. Even better? They all meet the CDC’s recommendation of containing at least 60 percent alcohol, and they’re still in stock.

Here are four brands that currently offer alcohol-based hand sanitizer:

Orly Beauty

You may already be familiar with some of these brands—Orly, for instance, is known for its nail polish. Its first-ever 2-ounce hand sanitizer spray comes as a pack of four and is only made with four ingredients, including 75 percent isopropyl alcohol. The brand is donating the first 10,000 units to Los Angeles’ at-risk homeless population, and Orly promises to continue donating one pack for every one purchased.

To buy: $24; orlybeauty.com.

Pipette Baby

Pipette Baby’s hand sanitizer is also made with a simple formula, similar to the rest of its clean and nontoxic baby products. It contains moisturizing ingredients like plant-based squalane and glycerin alongside 65 percent USP alcohol. The gel sanitizer comes in an 8-ounce bottle for $5, and Pipette will be launching a 2-ounce option and larger 32-ounce bottle for refills in the coming weeks.

To buy: $5; pipettebaby.com.

Vegamour

Similar to Orly, vegan beauty brand Vegamour’s hand sanitizer supports a good cause. The brand will be donating 20 percent of every sanitizer purchase to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation. The 6-ounce hand sanitizer spray is citrus and lavender scented, containing 75 percent isopropyl alcohol along with aloe vera and marula oil.

To buy: $16; vegamour.com.

Highline Wellness

Even CBD brand Highline Wellness has hopped into hand sanitizer production. Its gel hand sanitizer contains CBD along with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol. According to the brand, the CBD formula may help with “stiffness in the hands and fingers” since the ingredient is anti-inflammatory.

To buy: $5; highlinewellness.com

All of the products listed were in stock at the time of writing this article. We’ll continue to update this list with the latest information as it becomes available.