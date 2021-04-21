best BBQ grill-cleaners
The 11 Best Grill Cleaners to Keep Your BBQ Spotless
Use these cleaners and tools to keep your gas or charcoal grill in top form throughout the summer months.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Nothing compares to the taste of a freshly barbecued hamburger or hot dog. While grilling up a few burgers and dogs is an easy feat, any grill master will tell you that the grease clean-up can be anything but simple. That's where a good grill cleaner comes in handy. Built with heavy-duty ingredients and materials, these innovative products do the hard work for you by loosening up and dissolving all the grime, gunk, and grease that your favorite BBQ foods left behind, so all that's left for you to do is wipe them away.
There are countless options when it comes to selecting a grill cleaner. Depending on your preferences, you can opt for a standard, all-purpose cleaning solution to scrub away the mess, or you can find something that's more specifically tailored to your needs. There are grill cleaning products that cater to the interiors and exteriors of your BBQ, plus options that are better for removing rust and caked-on grease stains and food bits. For those who prefer to steer clear of chemicals, you can enlist the help of non-toxic grill cleaners, grill brushes, and cleaning stones to get your barbecue looking brand new again. If you're someone that likes versatility, you'll definitely want a grill cleaner that can be used on multiple surfaces and appliances.
Below, explore the best products to clean your grill, along with hundreds of glowing reviews from fellow grill enthusiasts. Also, make sure to check out our handy grill cleaning checklist for even more BBQ maintenance tips and tricks.
The 11 Best Grill Cleaners to Buy in 2021
- Best for Grates: Goo Gone Grill and Grate Cleaner
- Best for Grease: Kingsford BB0131 Grill & Oven Cleaner
- Best for Rust: Evapo-Rust ER004 Rust Remover
- Best for Interiors: Easy-Off Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner Spray
- Best for Exteriors: Simple Green Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish
- Best Brush: GrillArt Grill Brush and Scraper
- Best Stone: Elaziy Grill & Griddle Cleaning Brick
- Best Non-Toxic: Traeger Grills BAC403 All-Natural Grill Cleaner
- Best Multitasker: Parker & Bailey BBQ Grill and Surface Cleaner
- Best Electric: Sienna Grilltastic Grill Cleaner
- Best Wipes: Weiman Stainless Steel Wipes
Credit: amazon.com
Best for Grates: Goo Gone Grill and Grate Cleaner
This ultra-strength grill cleaner lifts grease from your grill grates with its fast-acting gelformula, which is able to tackle even the toughest, most caked-on carbon stains and burnt deposits. It’s so heavy-duty and versatile that it’s also great for interiors, exteriors, and drip pans. “Just spray it on, walk away for a while, and come back and give them a bit of a scrub and they look almost brand new,” one happy Amazon shopper shared. “This product took off the carbon, burnt-on grease, and foods with little effort on my part.” Others noted that it doesn’t have a harsh smell, and that it works on charcoal and gas grills alike.
Credit: amazon.com
Best for Grease: Kingsford BB0131 Grill & Oven Cleaner
Grease may be an inevitable part of barbecuing, but it doesn’t have to be a permanent problem. With Kingsford’s grill cleaner, the formula cuts through tough grease and stubborn burned-on foods with ease. All it needs is 30 minutes for the foam to sink in. This Amazon’s Choice grill cleaner works on all grill types and can even be used on ovens as well. “It was incredibly easy to use,” explained an Amazon shopper, who gave the product a five-star rating. “It’s an incredible value. It saved me lots of time and allowed me to get back to grilling without the burnt taste quickly.” Another reviewer chimed in, saying, “It comes out smoothly and you don't end up throwing half the can away… [It] cleans faster. We use it on tough BBQ grills and it's fantastic.”
Credit: amazon.com
Best for Rust: Evapo-Rust ER004 Rust Remover
Before you decide to replace your rusty grill, give it a deep cleaning with Evapo-Rust’s top-rated rust remover. Non-toxic and free of harsh, irritating chemicals, this non-corrosive, non-flammable solution revives your grill—and any of your cookware, tools, and household items that are in need of some TLC—by dissolving all traces of rust. In fact, one gallon of it can remove up to a half-pound of dry rust. “I found this product looking for a food-safe rust remover,” according to one five-star reviewer. “My grill grates were terribly rusted and I wanted a safe way to remove the rust before grilling again. Evapo-Rust worked well. I doused the grill grates with the product, wrapped it in a wet rag, and placed it inside a big plastic bag overnight. The next day I washed it, and all the rust was gone. Super easy.”
Credit: walgreens.com
Best for Interiors: Easy-Off Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner Spray
This deeply penetrating cleaner from Easy-Off breaks through and removes the baked-on grease and food stains that have taken up residence inside your grill with a quick-dissolving formula, which can be used on ovens, grills, broilers, broiler pans, and other stainless steel surfaces. For the best results, spray it where needed and let it sit for five minutes before scrubbing. According to reviewers, barely any scrubbing was involved to get their grills and ovens spotless, even on ones that haven’t been cleaned in years.
Credit: amazon.com
Best for Exteriors: Simple Green Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish
This polish prevents fingerprints and smudges from showing up on stainless steel appliances. Great for everyday use, the cleaner is non-toxic and is safe to use around kids and pets. Want shine? Buff the outside of the grill using a microfiber cloth, moving with the grain of the steel rather than against. According to reviewers, who have given it a 4.6-star rating, it’s the “very best stainless steel cleaner on the market” for its streak-free finish. “I was very impressed with this product,” one shopper shared. “Others on the market leave the surface slimy. This one not only cleaned, but seems to keep prints off for a short while.”
Amazon shoppers also love the Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish, which uses a plant-based formula to remove smudges from the exteriors of your grill and favorite stainless steel appliances, and even comes with a microfiber towel for easy cleaning.
Credit: amazon.com
Best Brush: GrillArt Grill Brush and Scraper
This two-in-one grill cleaning brush from GrillArt offers the power of three brushes in one swipe thanks to its 360-degree head, which uses tightly rotating woven stainless steel wires, and covers more surface area compared to similar models. Not only is it incredibly durable and versatile, but its 18-inch non-slip handle keeps your hands safe from the heat while allowing you to tackle hard-to-reach areas from an optimal angle. Garnering more than 8,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this top-rated brush “easily removes charred food and sauces,” is “well constructed,” and “gets rid of anything in its path.”
Credit: amazon.com
Best Stone: Elaziy Grill & Griddle Cleaning Brick
Opting for a grill cleaning stone like Elaziy’s fan-favorite Grill and Griddle Brick is a cost-effective way to remove grease, residue, and dirt without using harsh chemicals or damaging your barbecue. These reusable stones, which have more than 1,000 five-star ratings, have a no-slip grip and are made from a durable de-scaling material to lift stubborn stains thoroughly and easily—without leaving behind any spikes or bristles, of course. “I used these bricks to try and keep my stainless steel Weber grill grates looking like new,” one Amazon shopper shared. “Wet down the grill and kept running warm water and scrubbing really hard, and pleasantly surprised on how much of the charring and grease it was able to remove… They came out better than expected.” Another reviewer added, “It stripped years worth of grease and burnt-on residues.”
Credit: amazon.com
Best Non-Toxic: Traeger Grills BAC403 All-Natural Grill Cleaner
This non-toxic cleaner from Traeger cuts through grease with the same strength as its counterparts, and excludes harmful chemicals. The biodegradable and food-safe formula has earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, with shoppers highlighting its ability to “melt” caked-on grease and gunk and praising its fast-acting results on the interior and exterior of their barbecues. “My grill sat for seven days [and] I knew I needed to clean before using,” one reviewer recalled. “The gook and buildup broke down in seconds. I simply used heavy-duty paper towels and wiped.” Some even say that it can be used on stoves, countertops, and windows.
Credit: amazon.com
Best Multitasker: Parker & Bailey BBQ Grill and Surface Cleaner
This multisurface grill cleaner from Parker & Bailey completely dissolves heavy-duty grease and baked-on grime stains from the interior and exterior of your barbecue with its food-safe formula. But the cleaning doesn’t end with your grill; this fast-acting product performs the same deep grease-removing goodness on countertops, glazed tiles, rotisseries, microwaves, pots, pans, and other cooking tools and surfaces. Unlike others, it creates a streak-free finish and doesn’t leave an oily, sticky residue behind. And according to Amazon reviewers, it makes everything look brand new. “How nice to finally see a shiny clean grill on our patio,” one shopper wrote, followed by another that added, “It does not smell horrible like some cleaners and actually works exactly like the label says.”
Credit: williams-sonoma.com
Best Electric: Sienna Grilltastic Grill Cleaner
The Sienna Grilltastic Grill Cleaner may be the priciest item on the list, but it’s also the most powerful. This electric stainless steel cleaning brush removes baked-on grease, grime, and gunk, and disinfects the surface without using harsh chemicals. Instead, it produces 1,000 watts of steam and sanitizes your grill with the push of a button. Reviewers say that it made it look like their grill had been professionally cleaned and doing so didn’t require any “elbow grease.”
Credit: amazon.com
Best Wipes: Weiman Stainless Steel Wipes
Perfect for minor stains and daily upkeep, these stainless steel-friendly wipes from Weiman are designed to protect your stainless steel surfaces while creating a convenient cleaning method. The polishing wipes remove fingerprints, grease, smudges, and residue and form a dirt and dust-proof barrier, ensuring that your grill, oven, refrigerators, dishwashers, and other appliances remain streak-free and shiny. “These are a must if you have stainless steel appliances in your house...or stainless steel anywhere for that matter,” one Amazon shopper wrote in their five-star review. “They remove fingerprints like a dream and also remove grease and food splatters… These are the best wipes I've found out of the many I've tried.”