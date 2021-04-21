The 11 Best Grill Cleaners to Keep Your BBQ Spotless

This polish prevents fingerprints and smudges from showing up on stainless steel appliances. Great for everyday use, the cleaner is non-toxic and is safe to use around kids and pets. Want shine? Buff the outside of the grill using a microfiber cloth, moving with the grain of the steel rather than against. According to reviewers, who have given it a 4.6-star rating, it’s the “very best stainless steel cleaner on the market” for its streak-free finish. “I was very impressed with this product,” one shopper shared. “Others on the market leave the surface slimy. This one not only cleaned, but seems to keep prints off for a short while.”

Amazon shoppers also love the Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish, which uses a plant-based formula to remove smudges from the exteriors of your grill and favorite stainless steel appliances, and even comes with a microfiber towel for easy cleaning.