The 10 Best Glass Cleaners for a Streak-Free Finish

Though all-purpose cleaners are technically safe for most surfaces, your windows, mirrors, and screens deserve some special attention with their own specialized solutions. The best glass cleaners wipe away grime, residue, and smudges that cloud reflections, block light, and keep your home from sparkling in the way it should after a deep clean. Unlike other cleaning solutions, glass cleaners have a multifaceted job cut out for them, so it's important to use brands you can trust and that have good reputations, not just convincing labels.

A good glass cleaner removes soil, polishes surfaces, and dries without leaving any streaks or residue. A great glass cleaner, on the other hand, leaves the glass in better shape than before, reducing the amount of grime that can stick to it in the future and minimizing the work you’ll have to do on the next cleaning. All glass cleaners may claim they can handle the job, but the reality is that a lot of them wipe away dirt and smudges only to leave other films and residues behind.

To limit the amount of contaminants that can cling to the surfaces you’re treating, you should clean glass regularly with a high-quality product, like any on our list below. This will make a huge difference in how much natural light comes through a window and limit fingerprints and smudges decorating your screens.

From kid-safe and fragrance-free to all-natural and industrial strength, there’s a wide range of glass cleaners on the market. Remember to read each product’s instructions carefully to ensure you’re getting the most out of it because each solution has different requirements to be fully effective.

Read on to discover the best glass cleaners for all parts of your home.