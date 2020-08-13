The 10 Best Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, According to Thousands of Reviews

If mopping after you vacuum is too time-consuming, check out this mop/vacuum hybrid from Tineco. The high-tech appliance allows you to do both tasks at the same time thanks to its signature sensor technology that detects messes and washes or vacuums floors accordingly. It even boasts voice prompts that alerts you when the device itself needs to be cleaned or when you need to add more water. “Just buy it. It’s so worth it,” wrote one shopper. “We have a large room that is hardwood. So sweeping and mopping takes forever this gadget saves us so much time. And if you have little to clean up after like us this is amazing. We can easily clean up after every meal. It’s fun to use as well. My husband is more than happy to clean the floor for me now.”