The 10 Best Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, According to Thousands of Reviews

If you’re sick of using a clunky traditional vacuum, it might be time to cut the cord and upgrade to a more modern, cordless version. These high-tech appliances are lighter and easier to maneuver compared to their corded counterparts, not to mention, they look sleeker as well.
While most cordless vacuums are designed to work on all surfaces, they are especially effective when it comes to cleaning hardwood floors. These clever gadgets suck up the same amount of dirt and debris as traditional vacuums, but their lightweight and compact designs prevent excess wear and tear from occurring on your flooring.
Like many appliances, cordless vacuums can be pricey. So to help you decide which ones are actually worth your money, we turned to reviews from real people to see which models they love most. The cordless vacuums detailed below not only come highly recommended by thousands of shoppers who say these cleaned their hardwood floors quickly and efficiently, but many on the list also include innovative features like HEPA filtration systems, LED display screens, and angled attachments that help you clean hard to reach places.
Some options even have extended battery life to give you up to 100 minutes of runtime, while others are designed to wash floors and suck up unwanted debris simultaneously.
From a cordless vacuum that is great at picking up pet hair to a super lightweight option to an ultra quiet model, here are 10 cordless vacuums that shoppers say worked wonders on their hardwood floors.
These are the best cordless vacuums for hardwood floors:
This cordless vacuum from Moosoo has racked up nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon thanks to its lightweight design, powerful motor, and affordable price point. Not only does the appliance feature a comfortable, ergonomic handle, it also has a high-density HEPA filtration system that can remove up to 99.99 percent of dust and dirt particles. “Wow! I upgraded to my first ‘big kid’ vacuum, and WOW,” wrote one shopper. “This thing is so easy to use and so effective it kind of.....makes vacuuming fun. My hardwood floors are spotless and the air quality in my dusty old apartment has really improved. It feels so much cleaner. It’s lightweight, but very sturdy and powerful, with a great turn radius. Seriously vacuuming is so satisfying, fast and easy now.”
Thousands of Amazon shoppers love that this durable vacuum by Shark is built to last for years. Along with being larger and sturdier than other stick vacuums on the market, it also boasts a large dust cup and a swivel steering system that makes it super easy to maneuver throughout your entire home. “I love this product,” said one customer. “I use it every day for cleaning my bathroom floor, and to quickly pick up small amounts of debris like dry pet food or cat litter bits from my kitchen or hardwood floors, or area rugs. I have found it to be durable, lightweight, easy to empty (which I do once or at most twice a week) and it is an essential part of my housekeeping.”
This affordable vacuum by Onson comes with three different attachments that let you clean just about any type of flooring or furniture with ease. In addition to a 45-minute run time, the popular cleaning tool features a washable filter, and weighs only 3 pounds. “My daughter has one and I was so impressed with it I wanted one for myself,” wrote one reviewer. “I’m a little old-fashioned and I’ve always had a vacuum with a cord, but the convenience of a cordless vacuum intrigued me. The price was perfect for my budget, and I am NOT disappointed at all in the performance and the weight of this great product is perfect.”
If you’re looking to splurge on a top-of-the-line vacuum, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this Dyson model. According to the brand, it boasts twice the suction power of other cordless options, making it a great deep-cleaning vacuum. The LED screen lets you switch cleaning modes easily and also notifies you of any maintenance issues. Even better, the long-lasting battery gives you up to an hour of cleaning time between charges. One happy shopper raved, “I cannot put into words what this vacuum means to me. We had a Dyson upright for years and after hurting my knee, we needed to switch to something lightweight. This is INCREDIBLE. I was nervous about it being cordless because I thought the suction wouldn’t be as good. However it surpasses our old upright version.”
If your hardwood floors are constantly covered in pet hair, consider investing in this Bissell vacuum. Its tangle-free brush roll helps pick up unwanted fur with ease, while its LED light helps you see exactly where you need to maneuver the appliance. What’s more, for every purchase of a vacuum, Bissell’s Pet Foundation will pay for the adoption fees for one pet. “I have a Golden Retriever and he sheds tons of hair daily,” wrote one customer. “This vacuum shocked me on the first use. I have never seen a vacuum pick up this amount of hair. My house has never been so clean. The vacuum is lightweight and very maneuverable. It’s easy to clean the filters, which is a big plus for me. I just LOVE this little vacuum and if you have a dog that sheds, the money you spend on this is so worth it.”
This handy Sowtech vacuum comes with six attachments, including a floor brush, a mattress brush, a square brush, and a crevice tool that will help you clean even the hardest-to-reach spots in your home. Along with a five-stage filtration system that keeps the air in your home clean, it also has an ergonomically-designed handle that shoppers say is super comfortable. “I have been desperately searching for a light and slim vacuum that would be ideal for narrow spaces unreachable to normal sized vacuums. Particularly, for under my bed,” said one customer. “This vacuum did an AMAZING job in collecting all the lint, dirt, etc that has been collecting there for a while now. Now, gone is the worry of injuring myself again just to be able to appropriately clean my home! Would definitely recommend this for those hard to reach places that average sized vacuums can’t reach!”
This super lightweight cordless vacuum from Eureka works great on both hard floors and carpeting, allowing you to clean the entire house with one appliance. The easy-to-maneuver device even works when it’s laying down flat, so you can clean under large pieces of furniture without moving them around. It also has a handy built-in resting nook under the handle, so in between cleaning, you can rest the vacuum on a counter without fear of it falling over. “This is the most effective vacuum cleaner I have owned,” raved one reviewer. “I have two cats and all tile floors so I vacuum every day, sometimes twice a day. This vacuum is very lightweight, gets deep under my furniture, and squeezes into corners to capture all the cat hair and dander (and food and everything else including bugs!) It is not as noisy as my last vacuum and it works a lot better. I highly recommend.”
If mopping after you vacuum is too time-consuming, check out this mop/vacuum hybrid from Tineco. The high-tech appliance allows you to do both tasks at the same time thanks to its signature sensor technology that detects messes and washes or vacuums floors accordingly. It even boasts voice prompts that alerts you when the device itself needs to be cleaned or when you need to add more water. “Just buy it. It’s so worth it,” wrote one shopper. “We have a large room that is hardwood. So sweeping and mopping takes forever this gadget saves us so much time. And if you have little to clean up after like us this is amazing. We can easily clean up after every meal. It’s fun to use as well. My husband is more than happy to clean the floor for me now.”
This cordless Aposen model not only removes up to 99.99 percent of dust from any surface, but it does it without making a ton of noise. The ultra quiet vacuum cleaner also features an ergonomic handle, a four-stage filtration system, and a high-performance electric brush. “I received the Aposen cordless vacuum two months ago and have been using it regularly since,” wrote one customer. “I’m very happy with it. At first I was concerned that it didn’t have enough suction, because it was so quiet. However, that was not the case; it picks up dirt and debris on carpeting and hardwood floors efficiently, even on the standard, low vacuum setting. I used it to vacuum the floors and seats of two cars, and was pleased with its light weight and efficiency. As an engineer, I appreciate its design, which is outstanding mechanically and aesthetically. Its maneuverability is beautiful as a simple turn of the wrist allows the vacuum head to follow even sharp corners without lifting from the surface.”
There’s nothing worse than having a vacuum die while you’re in the middle of cleaning, which is why shoppers love this Tineco model. Featuring two batteries that together can run up to 100 minutes at a time, it converts easily from a handheld device to a stick vacuum and comes with multiple attachments. Plus, you can even connect the vacuum to the Tineco app to receive cleaning reports, maintenance reminders, and troubleshooting tips. “This is a splurge I have to say but this is one of the best investments that I have made recently,” raved one customer. “I used it to clean the whole apartment and it still has 20% of battery left plus there is ANOTHER battery that lasts 50 minutes. Overall this vacuum has made cleaning a painless task for me and I would recommend this vacuum to anyone who’s looking for a higher-end vacuum cleaner - it does the job and worth the price!”