The Best Cleaning Wipes

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated January 27, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
scottsliquidgold.com
For every room, there's a powerful, reliable, and fast-working tool that will make cleaning a breeze. Introducing the year's top four.
Start Slideshow

1 of 4

For Dining and Living Rooms

scottsliquidgold.com

Scott’s Liquid Gold Dust 'n Go Wipes

After a rubdown with one of these, the table, sideboard, or breakfront is so shiny, you can see yourself. Leaves no oily residue. The amaretto-like fragrance fades fast (in case that’s not your thing).

To buy: $5, drugstore.com.

See more cleaning essentials: best vacuums, best floor cleaners, best bathroom products, and best spray cleaners.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

For the Kitchen

lysol.com

Lysol Dual Action Wipes
A brilliant evolution: One side has the traditional texture of a cleaning wipe; the other contains rough fibers for a gentle abrasive effect. For disinfecting stainless steel, laminate, granite, enamel, and plastic. Reminiscent of the classic clean scent of earlier decades.

To buy: $7, walmart.com.

3 of 4

For the Bath

amazon.com

Blue Magic Glass Wipes
Excellent for glass and mirrors, of course, but also for fixtures, leaving no lint or streaks. Bonus: They did an awesome job on dirty car windows, too.

To buy: $9, amazon.com.

Advertisement

4 of 4

For Kids’ Spaces

mrsmeyers.com

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Surface Wipes in Lemon Verbena
In an easy-to-stash pouch, these biodegradable wipes clean with no chemical scent. Great for playrooms, they work on wood, plastic, and other hard surfaces. Lemony fragrance.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco