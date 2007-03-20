The Best Cleaning Wipes
For Dining and Living Rooms
Scott’s Liquid Gold Dust 'n Go Wipes
After a rubdown with one of these, the table, sideboard, or breakfront is so shiny, you can see yourself. Leaves no oily residue. The amaretto-like fragrance fades fast (in case that’s not your thing).
To buy: $5, drugstore.com.
See more cleaning essentials: best vacuums, best floor cleaners, best bathroom products, and best spray cleaners.
For the Kitchen
Lysol Dual Action Wipes
A brilliant evolution: One side has the traditional texture of a cleaning wipe; the other contains rough fibers for a gentle abrasive effect. For disinfecting stainless steel, laminate, granite, enamel, and plastic. Reminiscent of the classic clean scent of earlier decades.
To buy: $7, walmart.com.
For the Bath
Blue Magic Glass Wipes
Excellent for glass and mirrors, of course, but also for fixtures, leaving no lint or streaks. Bonus: They did an awesome job on dirty car windows, too.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
For Kids’ Spaces
Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Surface Wipes in Lemon Verbena
In an easy-to-stash pouch, these biodegradable wipes clean with no chemical scent. Great for playrooms, they work on wood, plastic, and other hard surfaces. Lemony fragrance.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.