5 Life-Changing Cleaning Tricks We Learned This Year

In 2019, many of us decided to ditch the disposable water bottles once and for all and commit to reusable water bottles. Which raised the question: how do we keep them clean? This year, we learned the easiest way to clean a water bottle in less than five minutes (hint: all you need is some mild dishwashing soap and a bottle brush).

Want to avoid the scrubbing? This year, we were also impressed by Bottle Bright's water bottle cleaning tablets. They're easy to use: simply fill the bottle with warm water, drop in a tablet, and wait 15 to 30 minutes before rinsing.

The real key to a clean water bottle is to commit to a quick clean every single day—procrastination could lead to mildew that requires a serious scrubbing.