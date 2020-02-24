5 Impressive Cleaning Products All Pet Parents Need
Pet stains, odors, and fur balls are no match for these game-changing cleaning products.
Between the accidents on the carpet, the cat fur clinging to every available surface, and the wet-dog odor lingering in the air, it's safe to say that pet owners have a little more mess in their lives than those without fur babies. And while you wouldn't trade in those wet-nose kisses for a spotless living room, it would be nice to have guests over without having to feel self-conscious about all of the fur collected on the couch. To solve some of the most common cleaning challenges pet parents face—stains, fur, and odors—we've rounded up a curated list of must-have cleaning products. Keep these cleaning essentials on hand so you'll be ready for any type of pet mess.
1
Pet Fur Removing Gloves
One of the best ways to keep pet fur off of your furniture is to stop it before it's shed. This pet grooming glove will collect excess fur as you pet your cat or dog. Bonus: reviewers say that even cats that hate to be brushed will tolerate this method.
To buy: Pet Hair Remover Glove, $7, amazon.com.
2
A Gadget to Clean Muddy Paws
The next time Fido bounds into the house with muddy paws, reach for this brilliant cleaning gadget. Here's how it works: add a little water, insert your dog's paw, gently twist it around, and the silicone bristles will brush off dirt and debris. Dry off your pup's paws and he'll be ready to jump up on the sofa again.
To buy: Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, $13, amazon.com.
3
Pet Accident Stain & Odor Spray
More than 8,000 five-star reviews agree: this pet stain and odor remover works miracles on even the toughest pet messes—yet is safe to use around pets and children. In case you have any doubts, just read this review.
To buy: Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator, $20, amazon.com.
4
A Broom for Pet Fur
One of the problems with attempting to clean pet fur off of floors is that most brooms have a hard time picking up the thin fibers. The solution: this specialized broom with rubber bristles that actually attract fur. Once all of the pet hair is collected, a quick rinse with soapy water will refresh the broom.
To buy: Evriholder FURemover Broom, $23, amazon.com.
5
Waterless Pet Wash
You know how when you don't have time to wash your hair, you grab some dry shampoo? Consider this the pet version of that. Spritz this non-toxic, odor-eliminating spray directly onto your cat or dog's fur. The combination of shea butter, coconut oil, and neem oil extract will give your pet that fresh-from-the-groomer smell.
To buy: PetPotion Refresh Spray, $20, petpotion.com.