6 Brilliant Cleaning Products We Discovered in 2019 (and Now Can’t Live Without)
We will never mop our own floors again.
Each year, Real Simple editors test out innovative cleaning products and new cleaning tricks in hopes of discovering products and methods that will make cleaning quicker and easier than ever. How do we know when a product makes the cut? The moment we decide to incorporate it into our daily lives and regular cleaning routines. In 2019, several products earned this honor. From a robotic mop, to a convenient pet fur remover, to a dish brush you won't want to hide in a cabinet, these are the best cleaning products and tools we discovered in 2019—and will definitely continue to use in 2020.
RELATED: 5 Life-Changing Cleaning Tricks We Learned This Year
1
Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets
Sometimes, we find a cleaning product that makes us think, Why didn't we know about this sooner? Case in point: these water bottle-cleaning tablets. Drop one of these tablets into a water bottle filled with warm water, and it will remove stains and odor—no scrubbing necessary.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
2
A Handy Pet Fur Remover
Attention, pet owners, this one's for you! If you have a couch or side chair (or an entire living room) that's always covered in pet hair, this roller will quickly collect all of the fur. It doesn't require sticky paper, so you never have to worry about refilling the roll.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
3
Hilarious (Yet Effective!) Mop Slippers
Hear us out, these purple mop slippers may look silly, but their cleaning abilities are no joke! As you pad around the house, from the fridge to the couch to the refrigerator, the microfiber underside of these slippers will collect dust, dirt, and hair. The cleaning cloths on the bottom can be removed and thrown in the wash whenever they need a refresh.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
4
A Display-Worthy Dish Brush
When I asked my fellow Real Simple editors about the best cleaning product they ever bought on Amazon, more than a few of the answers caught our eye. A favorite: Full Circle's stylish bamboo dish brush with a spring-loaded soap dispenser. The best part: it's so cute, you'll actually want to leave it out on your kitchen counter.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
5
Robotic Mop
While robotic vacuums have been on our wishlists for a while now (here are some of our favorites), in 2019, the robotic mop earned our admiration. Simply fill the tank with water, attach a cleaning pad, and this smart mop will handle the rest.
The mop will learn to avoid obstacles around your house, like chairs and couches, and it can be told to stay out of certain rooms (such as your carpeted living room).
To buy: $170, amazon.com.
6
An Affordable Cordless Vacuum
A lightweight, cordless vacuum with a long battery life and powerful suction is basically the holy grail of cleaning products. And this year, we found an option that gives Dyson a run for its money (at a fraction of the price). With a HEPA filtration system, up to 35 minutes of continuous cleaning time, and 120-watt suction, this vacuum has quickly become one of our favorite cordless options.
To buy: $120, amazon.com.