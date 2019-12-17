6 Brilliant Cleaning Products We Discovered in 2019 (and Now Can’t Live Without)

Image zoom Amazon

Each year, Real Simple editors test out innovative cleaning products and new cleaning tricks in hopes of discovering products and methods that will make cleaning quicker and easier than ever. How do we know when a product makes the cut? The moment we decide to incorporate it into our daily lives and regular cleaning routines. In 2019, several products earned this honor. From a robotic mop, to a convenient pet fur remover, to a dish brush you won't want to hide in a cabinet, these are the best cleaning products and tools we discovered in 2019—and will definitely continue to use in 2020.

RELATED: 5 Life-Changing Cleaning Tricks We Learned This Year