The 7 Best Carpet Cleaners for Your Home, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
These carpet cleaning machines work wonders on hard-to-tackle stains.
When it comes to cleaning the carpeting in your home, having the right tools and cleaning supplies that actually get rid of dust or dirt lurking in carpet fibers is the first step. There are tricks to cleaning any type of flooring, but sometimes investing in a machine—like a robot vacuum or a carpet cleaner—is the only way to get that professional-grade clean feeling.
Most modern vacuums work well on wood and tiled floors, as well as carpeting, so buying a carpet cleaner might not seem like the most practical idea at first. But if the majority of your home is carpeted, it’s a game changer to have one on hand. Like vacuums, carpet cleaners pick up dirt and dust, but then most go the extra mile to shampoo and dry your carpet thanks to built-in water tanks and drying systems.
Like shopping for vacuums, shopping for carpet cleaners can be overwhelming with so many brands and models to choose from. Hoover’s Power Scrub carpet cleaner is a great place to start, as it’s one of the top-rated carpet cleaners on Amazon, but if you have a dog or cat, you might want to look into special carpet cleaners for pets that easily pick up pesky animal hair.
Below, we’ve rounded up the seven best carpet cleaners to shop for your home. From top brands like Bissell, Shark, and Dirt Devil, they have more than 18,000 combined five-star reviews.
- Best Overall: Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine
- Best Portable: Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- Fastest Drying: Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner
- Best for Pet Hair: Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner
- Best Cordless: Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Bagless Vacuum for Carpet
- Best for Deep Cleaning: Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner
- Most Affordable: Dirt Devil Endura Max Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Carpet
Read on to see why thousands of customers think these carpet cleaners are worth the investment.
1
Best Overall: Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine
This machine is one of the most powerful carpet-cleaning tools. It has more than 9,000 five-star reviews and is equipped to deep-clean carpets that have the toughest stains thanks to its 360-degree brush, dual tank for clean and dirty water, and heated drying system. Not only can it easily wash traditional carpeted areas, but you can clean hard-to-reach areas with the included tools for stairs, upholstery, and crevices.
To buy: $129 (was $220); amazon.com.
2
Best Portable: Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Since this carpet cleaner is compact and lightweight, it’s one of the best portable models to use throughout your home. While upright carpet cleaners are better suited for large carpeted areas, portable carpet cleaners help you spot-clean on smaller surfaces like stairs, area rugs, car interiors, or furniture upholstery, and this one has a stain tool that produces a strong spray of cleaning solution and powerful suction at the same time to treat the most stubborn spots. Although this carpet cleaner is small, it holds up to 48 ounces of water in its tank for multiple cleanings.
To buy: $110; amazon.com.
3
Fastest Drying: Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner
If you’re in the market for a carpet cleaner that will do (almost) all the work for you, this model has built-in automatic cleaning, which means it knows when to switch from washing to drying. All you have to do is push it forward to clean and pull it backwards to dry, and thanks to its HeatForce technology, you can expect your carpet to dry almost instantly. Plus, you can skip the step of measuring out the cleaning solution with its auto-mixing feature that dispenses precisely enough for each use.
To buy: $198 (was $250); amazon.com.
4
Best for Pet Hair: Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner
For pet owners, this carpet cleaner is a dream machine. The Bissell model removes deeply embedded stains and allergens, especially those caused by your furry friends. Its two-in-one upholstery tool not only cleans pet hair and stains, but also those pesky odors that just won’t go away with traditional spot treating—it’s even powerful enough to get rid of skunk odor! On the bottom of the carpet cleaner, you’ll find 12 rows of rotating brushes that work in tandem with the CleanShot Pretreater feature to target tough spots.
To buy: $240 (was $300); amazon.com.
5
Best Cordless: Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Bagless Vacuum for Carpet
There’s nothing more annoying than the power cord limiting where you can go when you’re trying to clean from room to room, and this carpet cleaner is one of the best for cord-free cleaning. If you have several different types of flooring in your home, this multi-functional model might be the most practical for you, as it can clean both hardwood and carpet. Plus, because of its motorized brush that lifts embedded hair, it’s also ideal for pet owners.
To buy: $240 (was $300); amazon.com.
6
Best for Deep-Cleaning: Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner
While it’s a pricier model than most, this carpet cleaner is worth its hefty price tag, according to more than 1,300 Amazon shoppers. With a one-gallon tank, 75 percent more suction than other carpet cleaners, and dual cross-action brushes, this heavy-duty carpet cleaner is the closest you’ll get to a professional-grade model.
To buy: $330; amazon.com.
7
Most Affordable: Dirt Devil Endura Max Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Carpet
Even though it’s one of the most affordable carpet cleaners on Amazon, this Dirt Devil option still gets the job done. With its three-stage filtration system, you can use this carpet cleaner for multiple cleanings over six months (without loss of suction!) before you have to remove and wash the rinsable filter, and its extendable arm provides a full 10 feet of cleaning reach. Plus, the detachable dirt cup allows you to quickly dispose of debris in the trash.
To buy: $80; amazon.com.