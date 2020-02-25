The 7 Best Carpet Cleaners for Your Home, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Image zoom Amazon

When it comes to cleaning the carpeting in your home, having the right tools and cleaning supplies that actually get rid of dust or dirt lurking in carpet fibers is the first step. There are tricks to cleaning any type of flooring, but sometimes investing in a machine—like a robot vacuum or a carpet cleaner—is the only way to get that professional-grade clean feeling.

Most modern vacuums work well on wood and tiled floors, as well as carpeting, so buying a carpet cleaner might not seem like the most practical idea at first. But if the majority of your home is carpeted, it’s a game changer to have one on hand. Like vacuums, carpet cleaners pick up dirt and dust, but then most go the extra mile to shampoo and dry your carpet thanks to built-in water tanks and drying systems.

Like shopping for vacuums, shopping for carpet cleaners can be overwhelming with so many brands and models to choose from. Hoover’s Power Scrub carpet cleaner is a great place to start, as it’s one of the top-rated carpet cleaners on Amazon, but if you have a dog or cat, you might want to look into special carpet cleaners for pets that easily pick up pesky animal hair.

Below, we’ve rounded up the seven best carpet cleaners to shop for your home. From top brands like Bissell, Shark, and Dirt Devil, they have more than 18,000 combined five-star reviews.

Read on to see why thousands of customers think these carpet cleaners are worth the investment.