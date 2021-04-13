Handheld Vacuum, Cordless with High Power
The 8 Best Car Vacuums to Keep Your Vehicle Looking Brand New, According to Reviews
From wet/dry vacs to ultra-lightweight versions.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
When it comes to cleaning tools, you likely already have a top-notch vacuum for your home. But if you want to keep your car neat and tidy, you should invest in a high-quality car vacuum. While you can technically use any portable vacuum to clean your vehicle, car vacuums are specially designed to help you clean hard-to-reach spots with ease.
Some are powered through your car's 12-volt outlet, while others are cordless, so you don't have to worry about getting tangled up. Many options come with different attachments for cleaning every inch of your car, while others have both wet and dry cleaning capabilities, so you can suck up pet hair and debris from your seats or puddles of water from the floor.
These are the best car vacuums to shop:
- Best Overall: ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum
- Best Mini Option: 70mai Car Vacuum
- Best Cordless Option: Vaclife Cordless Car Vacuum
- Best Affordable Option: Anko Car Vacuum
- Best High-End Option: Shark Ultra Cyclone Handheld Vacuum
- Best Wet/Dry Option: Armor All Wet/Dry Vacuum
- Best for Pet Hair: Bissell AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum
- Best With Multiple Attachments: Hotor Car Vacuum
Like most appliances, there are endless car vacuums on the market. So to help you pick the right option for your vehicle, we scoured through thousands of customer reviews to find the ones car owners love the most. Each gadget on this list not only has near-perfect ratings, but they also have countless five-star reviews from shoppers explaining why they're worth buying.
Whether you're looking for a lightweight handheld car vacuum, a portable cordless option, a wet/dry vac, or one that's especially adept at removing pet hair from your car, there is a model on this list for just about every situation. Keep reading to shop the eight best car vacuums that shoppers use to keep their automobiles in tip-top shape.
Credit: amazon.com
Best Overall: ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum
More than 76,000 Amazon shoppers have given ThisWorx’s car vacuum a five-star rating thanks to its lightweight design and powerful suction capabilities. The beloved device plugs into your car’s 12-volt outlet and comes with a 16-foot-long power cord, so you can easily reach every inch of the car, from the front seat to the trunk. In addition to a HEPA filter, the vacuum comes with a variety of different attachments, including an extension tube and flathead hose, all bundled up in a storage case. “I got this for my dad, and he’s so obsessed with it he barely even goes to the car wash anymore,” wrote one shopper. “10/10 would recommend. It’s literally so versatile you can do so many things with it. And it’s a bang for your buck. The price doesn’t even do it any justice.”
Credit: amazon.com
Best Mini Option: 70mai Car Vacuum
If you’re looking for a miniature-size vacuum to keep in your car for quick cleanups, hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this model by 70mai. Not only does it have a dual-layered HEPA filtration system, but the compact cordless vacuum can also run for up to 24 minutes at a time on a single charge. Shoppers love how slim and lightweight it is (less than 1.5 pounds), as well as the unique U-shaped handle that’s comfortable to hold. “I bought this little baby to vacuum my car out after destruction by the various nieces and their friends that I transport around town each week,” said one reviewer. “This vacuum is very easy to use, comes apart for emptying in a snap, and has surprisingly strong suction power. The C charging outlet is just a bonus since all of my electronic devices are charged the same way.”
Credit: amazon.com
Best Cordless Option: Vaclife Cordless Car Vacuum
This vacuum by Vaclife has a cordless handheld design that’s well-suited for cleaning cars. Shoppers love that its rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 minutes at a time and that the high-powered motor provides excellent suction. What’s more, the vacuum has an LED light to help you see where you are cleaning, so you can ensure you’re picking up every last bit of dust, dirt, and hair in your car. “This rechargeable vacuum is just what I've been looking for,” wrote one customer. “No tangled cord when cleaning the car or anywhere else. The machine performs strongly. And there are rewarding extras: several extensions and adapters for different situations. For instance, my [car] mats have deep grooves. The cleaning brush did a great job with these. Also, it's kind of rewarding to see just how much debris the vacuum is picking up in the clear canister!”
Credit: amazon.com
Best Affordable Option: Anko Car Vacuum
At just $22, this Anko car vacuum is the most budget-friendly pick on this list, but customers say it works just as well as its more expensive counterparts. Along with a 15-foot power cord, the vacuum also comes with extra filters, an extension tube, a flathead hose, and a brush head to help you clean every nook and cranny. “I have to admit I was a bit skeptical about the power of this vacuum which plugs into the cigarette lighter. My car gets lots of debris on the carpets due to me taking passengers all over town,” said one shopper. “The product was packaged well, was simple to operate and surprisingly had just as good suction power as my much higher priced Dirt D3vil hand vac. This one did a great job on the seats and the crevice tool was excellent getting into cup holders and between seats.”
Credit: amazon.com
Best High-End Option: Shark Ultra Cyclone Handheld Vacuum
Not only has this Shark vacuum racked up more than 1,600 five-star ratings, but it also earned itself a coveted Amazon’s Choice recommendation. While it is technically a handheld vacuum for the home, many shoppers say the top-rated appliance is perfect for cleaning their car thanks to its slim silhouette and multiple attachments. Reviewers also love that the vacuum has an extra-large dust cup with a hands-free dirt eject feature, so you won’t get dirty as you clean it out. “This works great and has different attachments that are very useful,” wrote one customer. “The battery life is good. I vacuumed my whole car before needing to recharge it. It’s very easy to clean. It’s not too heavy and has good suction power.”
Credit: amazon.com
Best Wet/Dry Option: Armor All Wet/Dry Vacuum
If you need to clean moisture or wet debris from your car in addition to sucking up dust and dirt, consider investing in this Armour wet/dry vacuum. Along with a long hose that can reach underneath seats with ease, the appliance also features a 10-foot power cord and a top handle that makes it easy to move around. The vacuum doesn’t take up as much space as full-size wet/dry vacs, and many reviewers say they store it in their trunks. The machine even converts into a blower, so you can dry your car after cleaning it too. “Absolutely love this little vac,” raved one shopper. “My car seats are fabric and had water stains and food prints all over them. I bought my now favorite car upholstery spray/cleaner, soaked the seats, scrubbed them down and took this little-but-mighty vac and my seats look amazing!”
Credit: amazon.com
Best for Pet Hair: Bissell AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum
If you have pets, your car’s interior is likely often covered in pesky fur. Thankfully, this handheld vacuum is powerful enough to suck up pet hair, dirt, and crumbs quickly and efficiently. It comes with a crevice tool and a brush attachment for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, and it can be charged with a USB port. Even better, with each purchase of a vacuum Bissell will donate to its Bissell Pet Foundation, which helps save homeless pets. “This little pocket vacuum does a great job on small areas,” wrote one reviewer. “I first used it on my car and did a great job cleaning the floor and all weather mats. Battery life is decent for the size and absolutely handy. Highly recommend for [a] car vacuum.”
Credit: amazon.com
Best With Multiple Attachments: Hotor Car Vacuum
This Hotor car vacuum comes with everything you need to keep your car in pristine shape, including three attachments, a crevice tool, washable filters, a 16-foot power cord, and a storage case. The detachable dust cup is spacious, so you don’t have to stop to empty it while cleaning, and the LED light at the tip helps you clean even the darkest corners of your car. “Bought this for light duty cleanup in my truck,” said one shopper. “Works very well, I left the car running per instruction to get the most power, and it picked up everything I needed. The attachments make it easy to get into small spaces and brush carpets. I love that it comes with a bag to store everything in. Overall great for the price.”