The Best Brooms

By Cecily Wong
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Danny Kim
Is your current model bringing out your witchy side? Of 76 vetted for effectiveness, ease of use, and motivating magic, these five swept testers off their feet.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Toughest Indoor

Danny Kim

Rubbermaid Commercial Jumbo Smooth Sweep Angle Broom
Thick synthetic bristles with feathered ends corral escapee Cheerios or clean up a toppled plant. Sturdy enough to move serious dirt. Padded handle for comfort. Give it a firm shake when done and debris falls right off.

To buy: $14.50, amazon.com.

See this roundup of the best floor cleaners to keep your surfaces sparkling.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

All-in-One

Danny Kim

OXO Good Grips Upright Sweep Set
Cleanup in aisle five! This petite (39-inch-tall) take on pro tools—with teeth that comb dust from broom bristles—makes quick work of small messes, then snaps tight for storage. Note: The Good Grips handheld whisk broom– and-dustpan set (not shown) was also a winner.

To buy: $33, amazon.com.

3 of 5

Natural and Luxe

Danny Kim

Tri-Color Broom
Made of horsehair and wood, with old-school good looks, this soft broom is fantastic on dust and a superstar on broken glass: The densely packed bristles caught even the tiniest shards.

To buy: $50, williams-sonoma.com.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Best for Outside

Angled-Bristle Outdoor Patio Broom
A kooky (and brilliant) new angle—these bent bristles encourage an efficient, ergonomic stroke. And they’re unmatched for dislodging dirt, leaves, petals, and pine needles. Once you master the motion, you might just want to take on the whole block.

To buy: $34.50, garrettwade.com.

5 of 5

Best Overall

Danny Kim

Casabella Swivel-It Broom
Zip into corners, under radiators, and through that nasty space between appliances. The smooth, adjustable head features a tight swath of bristles and (almost) makes sweeping a treat.

To buy: $15, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Cecily Wong