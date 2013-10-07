The Best Brooms
Toughest Indoor
Rubbermaid Commercial Jumbo Smooth Sweep Angle Broom
Thick synthetic bristles with feathered ends corral escapee Cheerios or clean up a toppled plant. Sturdy enough to move serious dirt. Padded handle for comfort. Give it a firm shake when done and debris falls right off.
To buy: $14.50, amazon.com.
All-in-One
OXO Good Grips Upright Sweep Set
Cleanup in aisle five! This petite (39-inch-tall) take on pro tools—with teeth that comb dust from broom bristles—makes quick work of small messes, then snaps tight for storage. Note: The Good Grips handheld whisk broom– and-dustpan set (not shown) was also a winner.
To buy: $33, amazon.com.
Natural and Luxe
Tri-Color Broom
Made of horsehair and wood, with old-school good looks, this soft broom is fantastic on dust and a superstar on broken glass: The densely packed bristles caught even the tiniest shards.
To buy: $50, williams-sonoma.com.
Best for Outside
Angled-Bristle Outdoor Patio Broom
A kooky (and brilliant) new angle—these bent bristles encourage an efficient, ergonomic stroke. And they’re unmatched for dislodging dirt, leaves, petals, and pine needles. Once you master the motion, you might just want to take on the whole block.
To buy: $34.50, garrettwade.com.
Best Overall
Casabella Swivel-It Broom
Zip into corners, under radiators, and through that nasty space between appliances. The smooth, adjustable head features a tight swath of bristles and (almost) makes sweeping a treat.
To buy: $15, bedbathandbeyond.com.
