12 Vacuum Deals Worth Shopping on Black Friday—Including Dyson Models for $200 Off

Now that Black Friday 2020 is finally here, there’s never been a better time to shop for a brand new vacuum. Whether you’re searching for a deeply discounted robot vacuum or a professional-quality cordless model, there are plenty of vacuum deals to choose from this holiday weekend.
You can save on plenty of top-rated brands, including iRobot, Bissell, and Dyson, at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. We’re especially excited about Amazon’s Roomba deals, which include its best-selling model for just $179. Another incredible robot vacuum on sale is the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C. Shoppers were impressed by how quiet and effective it is, especially compared to other robot vacuums. The Eufy model normally costs $300, but it’s 40 percent off for Black Friday.
Pet owners will appreciate Amazon’s generous 43 percent discount on Bissell’s lightweight vacuum cleaner that easily picks up fur, traps allergens, and helps get rid of odors. There’s even a sale on Tineco’s Pure One S11, which automatically adjusts its suction power, transforms into a handheld model, and connects to an app on your smartphone. The smart cordless vacuum is $80 off at Walmart, which brings the price down to $220.
And if you’ve always wanted to splurge on a Dyson but couldn’t stomach the high price tag, then you’re in luck. Best Buy has impressive sales on two of the brand’s popular vacuums: The Cyclone V10 Animal cordless model and the Ball Animal 2 upright model are up to $200 off today.
No matter which type of vacuum catches your eye, you’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of these Black Friday discounts. Below, shop the best vacuum deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy before Black Friday 2020 is over.