Stick Vacuums Are Majorly Marked Down on Amazon Right Now-Including Tineco for 30% Off

Of course, there are some specs to look out for when shopping for a new vacuum cleaner. If you only have hard floors throughout your home, you should have your eyes set on the Tineco Floor One S3 vacuum. The vacuum makes it easy to sweep up dirt specifically from wood floors without any damage. On the other hand, if your home is filled with carpet in some rooms, the Orfeld 6 in 1 vacuum works on both carpet and hard surface floors, picking up dust and dirt in even the tiniest corners.