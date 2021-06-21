Stick Vacuums Are Majorly Marked Down on Amazon Right Now-Including Tineco for 30% Off
Amazon Prime Day is here again, so get ready to shop. Like last year, some of the best discounts are in the appliances category, specifically vacuum cleaners. To assist your browsing, we've compiled a list of the best stick vacuum cleaner deals right now-including major steals on brands like Tineco, Bissell, Orfeld, and more.
Of course, there are some specs to look out for when shopping for a new vacuum cleaner. If you only have hard floors throughout your home, you should have your eyes set on the Tineco Floor One S3 vacuum. The vacuum makes it easy to sweep up dirt specifically from wood floors without any damage. On the other hand, if your home is filled with carpet in some rooms, the Orfeld 6 in 1 vacuum works on both carpet and hard surface floors, picking up dust and dirt in even the tiniest corners.
There are plenty of cordless vacuum cleaners on the list, which make it easier to move throughout your space as you clean. These models are rechargeable with long-lasting battery lives that only make your vacuuming experience more efficient and enjoyable. The Tineco A11 is on sale for $234 (originally $260) and said to have a battery life of 40 minutes for continuous vacuuming. However, if you're a fan of plugging your vacuum cleaner into your wall and going about your cleaning business, the Aposen Corded Stick vacuum is a great option for you and your needs.
Keep size in mind too. For example, the Eureka Blaze Stick vacuum is compact and can be folded to be put away. The Wovida, Moosoo, and PrettyCare vacuums are on the thinner side when compared to bulkier models and just as efficient for all of your cleaning purposes.
Below, shop the best stick vacuum deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021-available now through tomorrow, June 22. If you've shopped during Prime Day in the past, you know how quickly impressive deals tend to sell out. In other words, act now and get the best vacuum for your home ASAP. And if you're not currently a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now.
Related Items
Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum
To buy: $234 (orig. $260); amazon.com
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Vacuum
To buy: $280 (orig. $400); amazon.com
Orfeld 6 in 1 Cordless Vacuum
To buy: $100 (orig. $125); amazon.com
Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet Vacuum
To buy: $93 (orig. $100); amazon.com
PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
To buy: $120 (orig. $150); amazon.com
Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner
To buy: $27 (orig. $34); amazon.com
Orfeld 5-in-1 Vacuum
To buy: $156 (orig. $173); amazon.com
Orfeld Cordless Digital Motor Stick Vacuum
To buy: $160 (orig. $200); amazon.com
Moosoo Brushless Motor Vacuum
To buy: $150 (orig. $200); amazon.com
Aposen Corded Stick Vacuum
To buy: $36 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Wovida Cordless Stick Vacuum
To buy: $112 (orig. $140); amazon.com
Tineco Pwrhero11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
To buy: $184 (orig. $230); amazon.com
- Target's Deal Days Event Has Exclusive Discounts on Home, Kitchen, and Fashion Items
- Stick Vacuums Are Majorly Marked Down on Amazon Right Now-Including Tineco for 30% Off
- The 30 Best Cooling Products to Shop This Prime Day, Including Bedding and Fans
- Everything You Need to Prep for the Friends Reunion