11 Life-Changing Cleaning Products Real Simple Editors Found on Amazon

This clever dish brush gets the double Real Simple seal of approval—both our Editor-in-Chief and our Deputy Editor recommend it.

"It not only looks great on my counter, but the ceramic soap dispenser delivers just the right amount of suds for any job."—Jennifer Davidson, deputy editor

"This dish brush is a fave because it’s pretty enough to keep on the counter, and I also use it dry to gently brush off stains and crumbs on woven placemats that can’t go in the washing machine."—Leslie Yazel, editor-in-chief

To buy: $9, amazon.com.