11 Life-Changing Cleaning Products Real Simple Editors Found on Amazon
#4 is a total game changer.
At Real Simple, we test out a lot of products (in fact, our senior editor Brandi Broxson tested out more than 300 products in 2018 alone!). So when we find a product that sticks and becomes a regular part of our routine, you know it's good. This week, I tapped my coworkers for their all-time favorite cleaning products they've found on Amazon. The responses came rolling in, with everything from a heavy-duty cast iron pan scrubber to the best on-the-go stain fighters making the list. Here are 11 tried-and-true cleaning products we've added to our cleaning routines, and that you'll definitely want to incorporate into your own. *Adds to cart.*
1
Scotch-Brite Dobie All-Purpose Pads
"I’ve used these dish scrubbers for more than 10 years. They clean the toughest of grime (baked on lasagna, ugh!) off dishes and scrub without scratching nonstick skillets and pots too. I think what I love the most though is that they don’t get that gross sponge smell that happens so often with foam varieties."—Brandi Broxson, senior editor
To buy: $15 for 12, amazon.com.
2
Full Circle Bamboo Dish Brush
This clever dish brush gets the double Real Simple seal of approval—both our Editor-in-Chief and our Deputy Editor recommend it.
"It not only looks great on my counter, but the ceramic soap dispenser delivers just the right amount of suds for any job."—Jennifer Davidson, deputy editor
"This dish brush is a fave because it’s pretty enough to keep on the counter, and I also use it dry to gently brush off stains and crumbs on woven placemats that can’t go in the washing machine."—Leslie Yazel, editor-in-chief
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
3
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
"Magic Eraser saved our walls when my daughter was a toddler. She colored on them chronically and these handy towelettes wiped out marker, colored pencil, paint—you name it. She’s older now and keeps the art supplies on paper, but I still always have a box to help deal with scuff marks that pop up from time to time in our Brooklyn apartment."—Heather Morgan Shott, senior director of digital content strategy
To buy: $5 for 4, amazon.com.
4
Lodge Scrubbing Pad
"This supercharged sponge is the answer when trying to scrub off stubborn bits from your cast-iron pots and pans. The large rings help maintain scrubbing power even when the job gets messy, and the sponge insert helps make the whole thing grip-able (since all sticky or scorched cookware needs some elbow grease). Once you’re done, throw the sponge in the dishwasher and give the chainmail a quick rinse. Done."—Adina Steiman, acting food director
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
5
iRobot Roomba 675
“Though it is on the pricier side, the Roomba is a must for cleaning small places. I am constantly on the go, and often I get home past the hours of productivity. My apartment cleanliness suffers. With the Roomba, I can clean my floors without being there. It is like an extra set of hands."—Anneke Knot, assistant beauty editor
To buy: $299, amazon.com.
6
Emergency Stain Rescue Kit
"Emergency Stain Rescue is a favorite for kids’ fabric backpacks and lunch bags in particular—it works well but doesn’t hurt little hands."—Leslie Yazel, editor-in-chief
To buy: $17 for 1 bottle and 10 wipes, amazon.com.
7
OXO Good Grips Microfiber Extendable Duster
"This OXO duster is perfect if you get cobwebs up high in your home or on your porch/patio, and it’s machine washable."—Leslie Yazel, editor-in-chief
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
8
Evercare Large Surface Lint Roller
"I shed so much, it’s crazy, especially after I finish blow drying my hair. This grabs ALL of those hairs from the floor, so I don’t have to pull out the vacuum."—Leslie Corona, senior associate home editor
To buy: $29, amazon.com.
9
Hurricane Spin Mop
"These spinning mop buckets make cleaning easier (and fun for kids). I love that you can toss the mop head in the washing machine, and it’s great if you have back issues."—Leslie Yazel, editor-in-chief
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
10
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum
"After we moved to a home with a second level—and put our cats’ litterbox on that level—my husband ordered a robot vacuum to take care of kitty litter debris down there. It isn’t foolproof (the poor little guy often gets stuck underneath this one particular chair) but it’s so nice to have a labor-free way of minimizing the litter that gets tracked everywhere, and awesome not to have to lug a full-size vacuum up and down the stairs."—Anna Maltby, deputy editor
To buy: $240, amazon.com.
11
Window Blind Duster
"I've written about this magical blind-cleaning gadget before and I'll say it again: if you own window blinds, this time-saving duster will shave minutes off of your cleaning routine."—Katie Holdefehr, senior editor
To buy: $8, amazon.com.