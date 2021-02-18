Dyson Vacuums Are Up to $120 Off at Bed Bath & Beyond—but They’re Selling Out Fast

As we approach the end of February, you may be thinking ahead to spring cleaning. While the idea of getting every room in your home sparkling clean can be overwhelming, having the right cleaning tools on hand will make the process much more efficient. One of the most important must-haves is a powerful vacuum that'll pick up any dust, pet hair, and dander that's accumulated everywhere from the living room to the bathroom. Luckily for those who want to finally invest in a good vacuum (or need an upgrade), Bed Bath & Beyond is having a huge vacuum sale that'll save you hundreds of dollars on top brands like Dyson, Bissell, Shark, and iRobot.
Dyson vacuums are often the first choice when it comes to powerful, high-end models, and its handheld and upright vacuums—which rarely go on sale—are miraculously up to $120 off at Bed Bath & Beyond right now. Cordless stick vacuums, including the V8 Animal, the Cyclone V10 Animal, and the V11 Animal, along with the brand's Animal 2 Total Clean and Multifloor 2 Ball upright models, are all going for as little as $299.
Of course, Dyson isn't the only vacuum brand offering huge price cuts in Bed Bath & Beyond's sale. iRobot's beloved Roomba robot vacuums, including the 675, e5, and i3+, are marked down as much as 14 percent. The brand's Braava wet robot mops are discounted, too, with the Braava jet 240 now just $180.
Other top cleaning appliance brands, like Shark and Bissell, have deals on top-rated vacuums as well. The former's upright vacuum that targets pet hair and comes with a self-cleaning brushroll is now just $220, while its Cordless Pet Plus Lightweight Stick Vacuum is only $250 right now. Bissell, on the other hand, is offering its ultra-compact upright vacuum for just $70, as well as its robot vacuum that doubles as a mop for 23 percent off.
Since there are so many vacuums on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond this week, we've narrowed down the 8 best deals below. Savings this great never last long—stock is already dwindling for Dyson's Ball Animal 2 upright vacuum and V11 Animal cordless stick vacuum, so we don't recommend waiting. Grab these spring cleaning must-haves before they're gone.