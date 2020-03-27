Bed Bath & Beyond’s Spring Sale Has Dyson Vacuums and KitchenAid Mixers at Huge Discounts

Shopping for home essentials can sometimes feel like as big of an investment as buying an actual house. Appliances, furniture, cookware, and decor all add up—and quickly. But every so often, a home sale comes along and changes everything, like Bed Bath & Beyond’s Spring Sale that’s happening now.

With discounts up to 40 percent off across categories, this huge savings event includes everything from Dyson vacuums to KitchenAid mixers. The only downside is that the sale lasts for a limited time, so we don’t recommend waiting to buy your favorites.

Shop Bed Bath & Beyond’s Spring Sale:

In the sale, you can snag one of Dyson’s most popular stick vacuums for a whopping $100 off. The cord-free model captures 99.97 percent of the particles it comes in contact with and can last for more than a half hour of use. And if you’ve been dreaming of adding a KitchenAid appliance to your home set-up, now’s the time—the brand’s stand mixer that’s known for lasting for decades without losing an ounce of its capabilities is now $300 (it’s normally around $400).

Home essentials like Yankee Candles and Pyrex containers are also included in the price drops, making it a great time to bulk buy and restock on basic must-haves the whole family can use.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s savings include the type of appliances and home finds many of us dream of owning (or gifting—Mother’s Day is coming up!). Below, shop more of the incredible deals available at Bed Bath & Beyond now.