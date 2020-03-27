Bed Bath & Beyond’s Spring Sale Has Dyson Vacuums and KitchenAid Mixers at Huge Discounts
This sale is proving that spring sales are some of the best.
Shopping for home essentials can sometimes feel like as big of an investment as buying an actual house. Appliances, furniture, cookware, and decor all add up—and quickly. But every so often, a home sale comes along and changes everything, like Bed Bath & Beyond’s Spring Sale that’s happening now.
With discounts up to 40 percent off across categories, this huge savings event includes everything from Dyson vacuums to KitchenAid mixers. The only downside is that the sale lasts for a limited time, so we don’t recommend waiting to buy your favorites.
Shop Bed Bath & Beyond’s Spring Sale:
In the sale, you can snag one of Dyson’s most popular stick vacuums for a whopping $100 off. The cord-free model captures 99.97 percent of the particles it comes in contact with and can last for more than a half hour of use. And if you’ve been dreaming of adding a KitchenAid appliance to your home set-up, now’s the time—the brand’s stand mixer that’s known for lasting for decades without losing an ounce of its capabilities is now $300 (it’s normally around $400).
Home essentials like Yankee Candles and Pyrex containers are also included in the price drops, making it a great time to bulk buy and restock on basic must-haves the whole family can use.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s savings include the type of appliances and home finds many of us dream of owning (or gifting—Mother’s Day is coming up!). Below, shop more of the incredible deals available at Bed Bath & Beyond now.
1
Dyson V7 Allergy Cord-Free Stick Vacuum
With over 30 minutes of battery life and a powerful motor that can suck up nearly 100 percent of the dust and crumbs hiding around your home, this cordless, rechargeable Dyson vacuum will change the way you clean.
To buy: $250 (was $350); bedbathandbeyond.com.
2
Breville Compact Smart Oven Toaster Oven
This is not your average toaster oven. The 1800-watt smart appliance comes with eight pre-set programs that toast, broil, bake, and roast whatever you’ve got on the menu. Not to mention, its sleek stainless steel construction will look nice in any kitchen.
To buy: $190 (was $230); bedbathandbeyond.com.
3
KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid’s cult-favorite stand mixer is just what you need to round out your cookware collection. Along with the revolutionary mixer, you’ll also get a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, pouring shield, and a 5-quart stainless steel bowl in the shade of your choice (it comes in more than 20 colors).
To buy: $300 (was $380); bedbathandbeyond.com.
4
Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Programmable Multi-Cooker
Along with cooking up soups and stews, this do-it-all multi-cooker from Crock-Pot can pressure cook, steam, and sauté a variety of foods with just the touch of a button. The 8-quart size makes it ideal for whipping up meals for large families or dinner parties.
To buy: $70 (was $110); bedbathandbeyond.com.
5
Pyrex 10-Piece Meal Prep Set
This 10-piece set of glass food storage containers from Pyrex will protect your food from the wrath of freezer burn and keep your meals fresh for days. Plus, the rectangular shapes make the different-sized sets perfect for stacking and storing.
To buy: $20 (was $30); bedbathandbeyond.com.
6
Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms Large Classic Jar Candle
There’s no candle brand name as historic as Yankee. The huge candles last for up to 150 hours of burn time and can cover up even the toughest of smells. This relaxing lilac blossom scent will remind you of a beautiful spring day.
To buy: $17 (was $30); bedbathandbeyond.com.
7
Ninja Blender 1200
This Ninja blender might be smarter than you are—at least when it comes to pulsing and purifying. The brand’s signature Auto-IQ technology perfectly times out the speed and power of whatever program you choose, giving you the perfect consistency every time.
To buy: $80 (was $120); bedbathandbeyond.com.
8
KitchenAid 12 Cup Drip Coffee Maker
Have you ever heard of a coffee maker that has a spiral showerhead? The unique design on this KitchenAid drip coffee maker helps to saturate your coffee grounds in order to produce the most flavorful cup of Joe possible.
To buy: $80 (was $120); bedbathandbeyond.com.