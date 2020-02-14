This Clever Tub-Cleaning Hack Will Get Your Bathroom Sparkling (Without Hurting Your Back)

Image zoom Johnny Miller

The old-school, hands-and-knees method for cleaning a bathtub is such a pain (quite literally). Luckily, there's a tool that makes scrubbing easier on your body, and best of all, you probably already own it. A clean angle broom with synthetic bristles is the secret weapon in this hack from Jill Nystul, creator of the blog One Good Thing By Jillee. The long handle means you won't have to bend down—so your back and knees will thank you. And if you have a handheld showerhead, use it to make rinsing the tub easier, too. Follow the simple, pain-free steps below to get your bathtub sparkling clean in no time.

What You'll Need:

A clean, angled broom with synthetic bristles (hint: this only works with a clean broom)

Dish soap (like Dawn)

White vinegar (optional)

Follow These Steps:

1. Splash warm water around the tub using a cup or handheld shower head.

2. Pour 1/4 cup of dish soap over the surface in streaks.

3. While standing outside the tub, scrub away soap scum and other buildup with the broom.

4. If the tub is especially grimy, combine equal parts white vinegar and dish soap in a glass measuring cup and microwave until hot (about 30 seconds), then stir. Pour the solution all over the tub, let it sit for 30 minutes, and sweep.

5. Rinse thoroughly with cold water, which chases suds away faster than warm water.