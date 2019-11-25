How to Clean the Grossest Spots in Your Bathroom
Yes, including behind the toilet. (Yuck!)
Make a mental list of your least favorite places to clean in your house. There's a good chance at least a couple of them are found in your bathroom. There's the grimy grout lines, the clogged drains, and we don't even need to mention the toilet, right? While scrubbing these areas will likely never become your favorite household chore, we have learned some tips and found some tools over the years that can make cleaning these spots a little bit easier. Here's how to clean some of the trickiest spots in your bathroom, so you can get this room sparkling quickly (and then avoid it again until your next deep-clean).
1
Grimy Grout Lines
Combine two parts baking soda and one part hydrogen peroxide to form a paste. Apply to the grout lines and let sit for 10 minutes. Then, you know what to do. Grab an old toothbrush you no longer use and get to scrubbing, paying special attention to the dingiest areas. Check out our complete grout-cleaning guide.
While an old toothbrush is the ol' standby for this dirty job, you can also invest in this durable scrub brush set that will last longer.
Prevention Plan: This is a task that will take a little elbow grease, and unfortunately, there's no way around it. But to save yourself from future scrubbing sessions, be sure to seal your grout and use a squeegee after each shower.
2
Clogged Shower Drain
Start with the easiest method: Boil a kettle of water, then slowly pour it down the drain. The goal is that the boiling water will help melt away the soap scum and buildup that's blocking the pipe. If that doesn't work, you can try pouring 1/2 cup baking soda down the drain, followed by 1/2 cup white vinegar. Cover the drain with a wet cloth and let sit for 5 minutes, before flushing again with hot water. Still no luck? It may be time to call in the pros.
Prevention Plan: Soap scum and hair are the most common causes of shower drain clogs. To prevent future clogs, invest in a mesh cover for your drain that will prevent hair from going down the pipe in the first place.
3
The Toilet (and Around the Toilet)
To make cleaning the area around the toilet and the toilet bowl itself as pain-free as possible, invest in the right tools. Look for a toilet brush with a canister that lets it hide out of sight when not in use. When you're done scrubbing the bowl, rest the handle of the brush in between the seat and the lid so it can drip dry before being placed back into the canister.
If you're bending down to scrub the tiles behind your toilet, you're probably getting a little too up close and personal with the toilet. The solution: invest in this extendable tile scrubber that maneuvers around the base of the toilet. This tool eliminates the ick factor—and the back pain.
4
The Moldy Shower Curtain
If you've let your shower curtain get to the point that it's covered in mold and mildew, the prospect of cleaning it can feel daunting. One quick fix: grab a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. It's the secret to degunking a gross shower curtain in less than 20 minutes.
Prevention Plan: Start by buying a mildew-resistant shower curtain liner, which will prevent the growth of mildew and mold in the first place.
5
Bathroom Exhaust Vent
You likely don't notice it too often, but by the time you do, it's probably time for a deep-clean. When neglected, the bathroom exhaust vent collects dust and grows mildew, which could be recirculating back into the room.
To start, vacuum up the dust on the vent using the crevice tool attachment on your vacuum. Then, use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe away any remaining dust. If this doesn't do the trick, it may be time to remove the vent cover and give it a soak, following these steps.