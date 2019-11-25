How to Clean the Grossest Spots in Your Bathroom

Combine two parts baking soda and one part hydrogen peroxide to form a paste. Apply to the grout lines and let sit for 10 minutes. Then, you know what to do. Grab an old toothbrush you no longer use and get to scrubbing, paying special attention to the dingiest areas. Check out our complete grout-cleaning guide.

While an old toothbrush is the ol' standby for this dirty job, you can also invest in this durable scrub brush set that will last longer.

Prevention Plan: This is a task that will take a little elbow grease, and unfortunately, there's no way around it. But to save yourself from future scrubbing sessions, be sure to seal your grout and use a squeegee after each shower.