Q. How do I get rid of water spots on the outsides of my windows?

MaryAnn Janz

Lessburg, Florida

A. See spots go with this easy solution. Wipe the windows with a mixture of 2 ounces water and 10 drops lavender or lemongrass oil. Bonus: The essential oils may help repel flies, too.

No oil on hand? Mix together ¼ cup vinegar, 2 cups water, and a squirt of liquid Castile soap in a spray bottle. Lightly mist the windows and wipe with a sheet of newspaper.

If the windows are too high for you to reach easily, consider the Windex Outdoor All-in-One Glass Cleaning Tool ($15 at drugstores). The expandable rod stretches up to 11 feet and can be attached to another rod for cleaning even higher up. ―Sharon Tanenbaum

Ask a Question

Got a practical dilemma? Submit your question.

Your submission to RealSimple.com, including contact information, gives us the right to modify, use, distribute, reproduce, publish and display the submission indefinitely in all media, means, and forms without any payment to you. You hereby represent that you haven't copied the content from a book, magazine, newspaper, or other commercial source. Your submission to RealSimple.com, and your use of the website are subject to Real Simple's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.