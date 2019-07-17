Great News—Amazon’s Most Reviewed Roomba Robot Vacuum Is Still on Sale Post-Prime Day

Amazon’s record-breaking Prime Day shopping event has now wrapped up, but don’t worry, last-minute shoppers. There are still tons of incredible discounts on some of the retailer’s best-selling cleaning products and top-rated home items like this iRobot Roomba (and its various iterations). To ensure you don’t miss out on these post-Prime Day sales, which won’t be around much longer, we rounded up the best robot vacuum deals to shop now.

Best iRobot Roomba Vacuum Sales on Amazon

Right now, the retailer’s most reviewed Roomba robot vacuum is marked down by 27 percent bringing the price down to just $275, which is one of the best deals on the vacuum. Sync it to your phone or smart home hub, and you can program the self-charging robot vacuum to clean your hardwood, carpet, and tile floors around the clock. Think of it as your very own personal cleaning service that works daily, but you only have to pay for once!

“I was a robot vacuum skeptic prior to this purchase—now a converted believer in robot vacuums as an easy way to keep floors clean,” one reviewer wrote. “The roomba 690 does a great job at what it was designed to do. It will keep your floors dust free from everyday particles which can accumulate quickly. I have a cat [and] I am surprised at how much cat hair gets picked up at each session by the Roomba. Way better than I expected.”

Every Roomba is designed to collect everything from small dust particles to larger crumbs and debris, and can detect furniture and stairs while also sensing changes in flooring (so its auto-adjust cleaning head can best sweep and vacuum hardwoods, carpeting, and tiles). Each vacuum has a minimum 60-minute runtime and self-charges, leaving you pretty much nothing to do but schedule cleanings and empty its bin. It’s no surprise that over thousands of Amazon shoppers gave its various models a perfect review.

And while users love its powerful suction and easy-to-use design, they’re most impressed by its pet dander cleaning power. “I haven’t had an allergy attack since the second day I owned it,” one reviewer wrote about the popular 690 model. “I’ve been incredibly impressed by all the furniture it’s gone under—furniture I would never move if I were vacuuming myself. This thing is still worth it’s weight in gold for allergy sufferers and pet owners.”

“Who gets out their vacuum daily? I like to, but with work and other responsibilities, it's a delight to take it off my list,” another reviewer wrote. “It's amazing how much comes out of the container when I empty it. I have stairs, no issues there. I am so happy I finally got the Roomba. If only iRobot made a laundry and cooking machine!”

What’s more, Amazon is also featuring big discounts on other popular robot vacuum cleaners (including Ecovacs’ best-selling $200 Deebot), plus more highly-rated models from the iRobot Roomba brand. Ready to finally treat yourself to the cleaning assistant? Here are the best deals Prime members—or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial—can score on iRobot Roomba vacuums post-Prime Day:

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum

To buy: $275 (was $375); amazon.com.

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

To buy: $225 (was $250); amazon.com.

iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaner

To buy: $597 (was $699); amazon.com.