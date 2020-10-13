Amazon Put This Roomba Robot Vacuum on Sale for Under $200—for the First Time Ever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day has swept the internet like a money-saving tornado, and just as quickly as the 48-hour event has arrived, so too will it end before you know it. You don’t want to miss your chance to score smart home appliances and anti-aging skincare for way less than they normally retail for, but you especially want to keep an eye out for less-obvious markdowns unassumingly nestled among the Prime Day sales. One such opportunity? Right now, Amazon is giving shoppers the chance to shop an iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum for less than $200.

Amazon has never run a sale on the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum before, making this 38 percent off Prime Day deal not only extremely rare, but also one of the cheapest ways to add a top-of-the-line robot vacuum to your home. While some vacuum models are clunky, this sleek little gadget looks cool gliding around your floors, navigating carpet just as easily as hardwood. Featuring an auto-adjusting head, the Roomba changes its height based on what kind of surface it’s cleaning, and the advanced sensors help the little guy navigate smoothly around edges and under furniture. The smart gadget even has a built-in Cliff Detect sensor that prevents it from falling down the stairs.

Image zoom amazon.com

This is one of Amazon's biggest and best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, especially considering how personalized the iRobot Roomba 692 makes your home cleaning experience. Rather than general settings, this smart vacuum connects to your voice-controlled devices and learns your behaviors to cater how it cleans. Dirt Detect Sensors direct the device to particularly grimy spots, like high-traffic areas, for more attention, and after learning your behaviors, the Roomba recommends cleaning schedules based on your routine and habits. The WiFi-enabled device can be powered up via voice control or the iRobot Home app, and the hands-off experience is amplified by the automatic recharge feature. After 90 minutes of vacuuming and sweeping, the iRobot docks back into its charger.

Five-star reviewers call this Roomba “great for pet owners,” “revolutionary,” “the best robot vacuum I’ve ever tried,” and “a must-have for any household.” Even shoppers who have tried more expensive versions, including from the same brand, attest to the cheaper model’s cleaning prowess and the added convenience of having the device.

“Chipped in with a few of my roommates to buy this because we were all too lazy to sweep and it was one of the cheapest iRobot Roombas on the market,” one shopper explained. “This isn’t however my first rodeo with the Roomba, I actually have one at home that cost double the price, but all I can say is that there isn’t much difference (besides the charging time.)... One of my friends actually bought an Alexa to try seeing if it paired, and it works. All we have to say is ‘Alexa, start cleaning with iRobot,’ and it just works which is really cool. It cleans everything from the carpeted living room to our wooden floor bed rooms.”

Another customer wondered in her review headline “Why didn’t I get one sooner?” and went on to say, “For the longest time I thought these were silly, looked funny and were for lazy people. Oh how I was wrong, very very wrong... This robot is amazing, every morning at 9 a.m. he leaves his home and cruises around the down stairs picking up dog hair and food crumbs from the kids..”

Act now on what might be your only chance this year to shop an iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum for under $200 before Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on October 14.